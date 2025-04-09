Vote: Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week (4/8/2025)
As the high school softball season rolls on in the Panhandle region of Florida, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week's games. There were some exciting games and thrilling upsets in the week that was. These players went above and beyond to do everything they could to help their team to victory. With the pressure mounting as the playoffs approach, players from all over are doing their best to help see their team through to the finish. With that being said, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Anita Palmer of Destin
Voting will close on April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Jalynn Copeland, Blountstown
In the 10-0 win over Sneads, Copeland went three-for-four with two triples, two RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Jadyn Pettis, Chipley
In the 16-15 win over Paxton, Pettis went four-for-five with one home run, one double, four RBIs and three runs scored. She stole one base each in the 9-8 loss to Bozeman and in the 11-4 win over Vernon. She also recorded 18 putouts in 19 total chances.
Mylee Frazier, Jay
In the three wins over Central, T.R. Miller and South Walton, Frazier finished with four hits, one home run, one double, six RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.
Emily Ward, Paxton
In three games last week, Ward finished with seven hits, one double, four RBIs, one stolen base and eight runs scored.
Christina Clayton, Port St. Joe
In the 17-0 win over Sneads, Clayton went two-for-four with one home run, one double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Tarrin McCrone, Altha
In the 20-0 win over Sneads, McCrone went three-for-five with two home runs, eight RBIs and three runs scored. She also pitched four innings in the game allowing no hits, zero runs, one walk with eight strikeouts.
Chloe Bailey, Niceville
Bailey pitched a complete game in the 7-1 win over Mercy (KY). She allowed four hits, one run, three walks and struck out 15 batters. This was the seventh game this season where she struck out at least 10 batters.
Jacey Reed, Gulf Breeze
In the hard-fought 7-4 win over Crestview, Reed came through in a big way from the plate. She went two-for-four with one home run, one double, three RBIs and one run scored.
Gwen Verble, Escambia
In the 11-0 win over Pine Forest and the 5-4 win over Central, Verble finished with four hits, two doubles, one RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Rilyn Douglas, Fort Walton Beach
In the 11-0 win over Muhlenberg County (KY), Douglas finished the game with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched 10 combined innings versus Muhlenberg and Ohio County (KY). In these two games, she allowed just four hits, zero runs, two walks and struck out seven batters.
Mackenzie Scozzafave, South Walton
In two games from the plate versus Freeport and Jay, she finished with three hits, five RBIs and two runs scored. She also went 2-0 on the week with wins over Freeport and Choctawhatchee. In these two games, she allowed five hits, four runs, eight walks and struck out 14 batters.
Marley Barfield, Blountstown
In the 10-0 win over Sneads, Barfield had an exceptional game from the plate. She went three-for-four with one home run, three RBIs and one run scored. She was also stellar defensively as she recorded 11 putouts in as many chances.