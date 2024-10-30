High School

Vote: Mid-Central Florida football Player of the Week (10/30/2024)

We’ve selected nine candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Andy Villamarzo

Bradford Tornadoes Torin Brazell (1) gets a hand on Palatka Panthers Tommy Offord (10) before sacking him in the first half. Palatka High School (7-1) hosted Bradford High School (8-0) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Palatka , FL on Friday, October 28, 2022. Bradford lead 21-7 at the half. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] Flgai 103022 Bradford Palatka Fb / Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.

As such, we have nine athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Tommy Offord, Palatka

Offord accounted for 192 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Crescent City last week.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Justin Williams, Buchholz

The Bobcats needed everything they could get from Williams in a 38-37 win over Bartram Trail. Williams went off for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Caleb Sanford, Forest

Sanford had a huge night in a 59-19 win over West Port, completing 9-of-13 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns.

Landin Williams, Bell

Williams was solid in the Bulldogs' 17-9 win over Bishop Snyder, rushing for a game-high 134 yards on 23 touches and one touchdown.

Ja'Maris Fuller, Crescent City

Crescent City rolled to a 49-6 win over Taylor behind the strong running of Fuller, who carried the ball five times for 133 yards and two scores.

Corvin Byrd, Eastside

In a 29-0 win over North Marion, Byrd led the way on the ground with a game-high 129 yards on 20 carries and scored twice.

Justin Fells, Palatka

Fells was the leading rusher in the Panthers' 40-0 rout of Keystone Heights, with the junior rushing for 135 yards on just seven touches and a touchdown.

Josiah Farmer, Vanguard

The senior running back rushed for a game-high 70 yards on just seven carries in a 47-3 defeat of Gainesville.

Collin Dunmore, Newberry

In the Panthers' 28-14 victory over Williston, Dunmore completed 10-of-15 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson Quick, Lake Weir

Quick was the leading rusher in a 36-15 win over Oak Hall, rushing for 136 yards and scoring a touchdown.

