Vote: Mid-Central Florida football Player of the Week (10/30/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have nine athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tommy Offord, Palatka
Offord accounted for 192 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Crescent City last week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Justin Williams, Buchholz
The Bobcats needed everything they could get from Williams in a 38-37 win over Bartram Trail. Williams went off for 297 yards and three touchdowns.
Caleb Sanford, Forest
Sanford had a huge night in a 59-19 win over West Port, completing 9-of-13 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns.
Landin Williams, Bell
Williams was solid in the Bulldogs' 17-9 win over Bishop Snyder, rushing for a game-high 134 yards on 23 touches and one touchdown.
Ja'Maris Fuller, Crescent City
Crescent City rolled to a 49-6 win over Taylor behind the strong running of Fuller, who carried the ball five times for 133 yards and two scores.
Corvin Byrd, Eastside
In a 29-0 win over North Marion, Byrd led the way on the ground with a game-high 129 yards on 20 carries and scored twice.
Justin Fells, Palatka
Fells was the leading rusher in the Panthers' 40-0 rout of Keystone Heights, with the junior rushing for 135 yards on just seven touches and a touchdown.
Josiah Farmer, Vanguard
The senior running back rushed for a game-high 70 yards on just seven carries in a 47-3 defeat of Gainesville.
Collin Dunmore, Newberry
In the Panthers' 28-14 victory over Williston, Dunmore completed 10-of-15 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson Quick, Lake Weir
Quick was the leading rusher in a 36-15 win over Oak Hall, rushing for 136 yards and scoring a touchdown.
