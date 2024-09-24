Vote: Mid-Central Florida football Player of the Week (9/23/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: KJ Wright, Palatka
Wright had a huge game for the Panthers in a 35-0 rout of Alachua Santa Fe, catching five passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Also rushed for 15 yards and a score.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Keenon Johnson, Hawthorne
The Hornets' running back led the way in a 26-20 win over South Sumter, with Johnson rushing for 225 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Devin Johnson, Gainesville
The senior running back was the workhorse in the Hurricanes' 33-15 victory over Forest, as Johnson rushed for 89 yards on 19 touches and scored three touchdowns.
Garrett Riddley, Interlachen
In the Rams' 48-0 win over Bronson, Riddley was everywhere on defense and tallied a team-high 11 tackles.
Justin Williams, Buchholz
Williams was Trace Johnson's go-to-target in Buchholz's 35-28 loss to Richmond Hill (Georgia), hauling in 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Eric Jenkins, Crescent City
The Raiders' quarterback was perfect in the team's 33-13 win over Hilliard, complting 4-of-4 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Malakhi Boone, South Sumter
Boone, a UCF commitment, did everything he could defensively in a loss to Hawthorne and the linebacker racked up a team-high 14 tackles.
Jordan Murphy, Lafayette
In a 42-39 loss to Zarephath Academy, Murphy hauled in five passes for a team-high 110 yards.
Tre'quori Rollerson, Dunnellon
Rollerson was making a bunch of tackles in the backfield in the Tigers' 21-20 loss to Vanguard, notching nine takedowns and four went for a loss.
