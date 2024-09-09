Vote: Mid-Central Florida football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 3 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Devin Johnson, RB, Gainesville
The running back was leaned upon in the Hurricanes 33-7 win over Alachua Santa Fe, rushing for 190 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Josiah Farmer, Vanguard
Farmer was a defensive menace in the Knights' 23-0 win over Newberry. The senior tallied 10 tackles, forced and recovered a fumble.
Jarquez Carter, Newberry
Despite in a losing effort to Vanguard, the Ohio State commitment notched seven tackles, four for a loss and two sacks.
Lacosta Byrd, Fort White
Byrd was the leader for the Indians in a 21-18 win over North Marion. The senior rushed for 74 yards and scored a touchdown.
Dylan Curry, Dunnellon
The Tigers' quarterback was a dynamo in the team's 39-0 win over West. Curry accounted for 199 yards and four scores.
Trace Johnson, Buchholz
Johnson was superb in the Bobcats' 35-7 win over rival Easside, completing 16-of-28 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns.
Josiah Powell, Buchholz
Making it happen in the ground game for Buchholz was Powell, who rushed for 148 yards on 22 attempts and scored a touchdown.
Trenton Klein, Union County
The Tigers' quarterback was literally perfect in the team's 45-0 win over Alachua Santa Fe, completing all six of his passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns.
Malakhi Boone, South Sumter
Desite coming in a losing effort to Bradford, the hard hitting linebacker racked up a tea-high 17 tackles.
