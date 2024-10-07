High School

Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)

We’ve selected 10 candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Andy Villamarzo

Wiregrass Ranch improved to 2-0 after a 21-19 win over Coearwater
Wiregrass Ranch improved to 2-0 after a 21-19 win over Coearwater / Wiregrass Ranch Football/X

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 7 of the regular season.

As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 30-October 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Deanthony Patterson, River Ridge

Patterson was the primary ball carrier in the Royal Knights' 63-0 romp over Countryside, rushing for 82 yards on just nine carries.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Leelen Wright, Weeki Wachee

The Hornets' junior running back led the way in a 48-12 win over Hollins, rushing for 80 yards, 12 attempts and scored four touchdowns.

Eryk Marcuccio, Weeki Wachee

Marcuccio was the leading tackler for the Hornets in their win over Hollins, notching 14 tackles for Weeki Wachee.

Michael Saltsman, Hernando

The senior quarterback produced through the air and on the ground in a 28-13 win over Pasco, totaling 150 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

Tavion Cousin, Wesley Chapel

Cousin led the ground attack for the Wildcats in their 73-0 rout of Anclote, rushing for 84 yards on 10 attempts and scored four touchdowns.

Antonio Muniz, Gulf

The Buccaneers' senior running back was the workhorse in the team's 26-15 victory over Sunlake on Friday night, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Evan Hinz, Sunlake

Sunlake's place kicker was on point in the Seahawks' loss to Gulf, knocking down two fields goal and an extra point.

JT Tipton, Lecanto

The Panthers' junior quarterback was on fire in a 60-0 victory over Citrus, completing 10-of-12 passes for 226 yards and five touchdowns.

Sean Brown, Fivay

Brown ran wild in the Falcons' 42-22 victory over West Port, rushing for 194 yards on 18 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Ethen Frederick, Hernando

The Hernando junior offensive lineman racked up five pancake blocks in the Leopards' loss to Pasco.

Bryce Backus, Mitchell

Backus opened up the rivalry game against River Ridge with a bang, scoring on a 73-yard touchdown pass. Also caught another scoring pass in the second quarter.

Published
