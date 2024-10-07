Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 7 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 30-October 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Deanthony Patterson, River Ridge
Patterson was the primary ball carrier in the Royal Knights' 63-0 romp over Countryside, rushing for 82 yards on just nine carries.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Leelen Wright, Weeki Wachee
The Hornets' junior running back led the way in a 48-12 win over Hollins, rushing for 80 yards, 12 attempts and scored four touchdowns.
Eryk Marcuccio, Weeki Wachee
Marcuccio was the leading tackler for the Hornets in their win over Hollins, notching 14 tackles for Weeki Wachee.
Michael Saltsman, Hernando
The senior quarterback produced through the air and on the ground in a 28-13 win over Pasco, totaling 150 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Tavion Cousin, Wesley Chapel
Cousin led the ground attack for the Wildcats in their 73-0 rout of Anclote, rushing for 84 yards on 10 attempts and scored four touchdowns.
Antonio Muniz, Gulf
The Buccaneers' senior running back was the workhorse in the team's 26-15 victory over Sunlake on Friday night, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Evan Hinz, Sunlake
Sunlake's place kicker was on point in the Seahawks' loss to Gulf, knocking down two fields goal and an extra point.
JT Tipton, Lecanto
The Panthers' junior quarterback was on fire in a 60-0 victory over Citrus, completing 10-of-12 passes for 226 yards and five touchdowns.
Sean Brown, Fivay
Brown ran wild in the Falcons' 42-22 victory over West Port, rushing for 194 yards on 18 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Ethen Frederick, Hernando
The Hernando junior offensive lineman racked up five pancake blocks in the Leopards' loss to Pasco.
Bryce Backus, Mitchell
Backus opened up the rivalry game against River Ridge with a bang, scoring on a 73-yard touchdown pass. Also caught another scoring pass in the second quarter.
