Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week? (11/10/2024)
Florida high school football season is still ongoing and so are our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 12 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 4-Nov. 8, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dom Stasio, Seven Rivers Christian
Senior quarterback ran 23 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and completed 3 of 7 passes for 89 yards with three touchdowns against one interception in a 40-28 SSAA 2A semifinal win over Harvest Community.
Corey Simms, Mitchell
Junior running back carried the ball 31 times for 265 yards and ran for three touchdowns, helping the Mustangs win a battle of 9-0 teams, 31-14 over Wiregrass Ranch.
Nathan McNeil, Wiregrass Ranch
Senior running back had 19 carries for 140 yards with two touchdowns in a matchup of 9-0 squads, resulting in a 31-14 loss to Mitchell.
Tristan Lennon, Zephyrhills
Senior quarterback completed 16 of 23 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown, and rushed 22 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-18 loss to Port Charlotte.
Lincoln McManus, Fivay
Senior quarterback completed 13 of 16 passes for 281 yards and threw for five touchdowns in a 52-0 victory over Pasco.
Sean Brown, Fivay
Senior was an all-around threat for the Falcons in a 52-0 win over Pasco, with three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, along with six carries for 54 yards, 132 yards and a touchdown on punt returns plus 20 kickoff return yards, totaling 303 all-purpose yards.
Chance Houston, Land O’ Lakes
Sophomore signal caller connected on 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and ran three times for 60 yards and a touchdown in 56-21 win over Sunlake.
Landen Holley, Wesley Chapel
Sophomore guided Wildcats to a 42-21 victory over Cypress Creek, completing 12 of 21 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and added eight carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Gavin Davis, Zephyrhills Christian
Sophomore had a big night despite a 56-25 loss to University Christian, with seven catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Curtis Scriven, Gulf
Sophomore completed 4 of 4 passes for 101 yards and all four throws went for touchdowns, plus he also had a 14-yard touchdown catch of his own in a 61-14 win over Countryside.
