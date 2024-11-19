Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/19/2024)
The playoffs have begun in the state of Florida and the game breaking performances continue.
From the region quarterfinal round, there's plenty of standouts and from the North Suncoast, we took notice of several players that caught our eye. We list 10 candidates for you to vote from in this week's poll.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tez Joseph, Lecanto
Despite the Panthers falling 42-7 in a tough draw against Jones for a Region 4A-2 quarterfinal, the senior had a solid final game of his prep career with three receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Grant Lanning, Nature Coast
In a defensive battle the Sharks won 14-0 at Mulberry, the junior tight end accounted for the first points of the game with a receiving touchdown, and as a defensive end recorded nine tackles including two for a loss, plus a pass breakup.
Corey Simms, Mitchell
The junior ran 25 times for 151 yards and had a rushing touchdown, helping the Mustangs stay unbeaten in a 29-7 win over Parrish Community in a Region 6A-3 quarterfinal.
Cayden Thomas, Mitchell
Though he only completed 8 of 20 pass attempts, the junior made the completions count with 136 yards and three touchdowns against one interception to go along with 61 yards and a touchdown running the football.
Nathan McNeil, Wiregrass Ranch
The Bulls advanced in their Region 6A-3 quarterfinal, defeating Royal Palm Beach 42-7, with the senior rushing eight times for 114 yards and running in two touchdowns, and catching two passes for 31 yards with a receiving touchdown.
Dillon Rose-Bailey, Wiregrass Ranch
In a Region 6A-3 quarterfinal win over Royal Palm Beach, the junior quarterback completed 8 of 15 passes for 117 yards, throwing two touchdowns against one interception.
Xzavier Jackson, Zephyrhills
The senior quarterback led the Bulldogs to a 35-15 victory over Rockledge in a Region 4A-2 quarterfinal, completing 13 of 16 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
D.J. Pickett, Zephyrhills
Catching seven passes for 121 yards with two receiving touchdowns, the senior was a key playmaker in a 35-15 win over Rockledge in the Region 4A-2 quarterfinals.
Tristan Lennon, Zephyrhills
The senior outside linebacker left a huge imprint on a Region 4A-2 quarterfinal game with 14 tackles including two for a loss, and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.
Keaton Rehm, Hudson
The senior returned a punt 50 yards to the end zone for the Cobras’ first touchdown in a eventual 21-16 loss to Jefferson in the Region 3A-3 quarterfinals.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App