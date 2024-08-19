Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/19/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from August 15-17, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Here are this week's nominations.
Connor Mccazzio, RB, Springstead: The Eagles' workhorse running back could not be slowed down in the team's 30-12 win over Fivay. Mccazzio went for over 100 yards and scored a touchdown.
Sincere Allen, WR, Wesley Chapel: The Wildcats' wide receiver was solid in the team' 33-12 win over Weeki Wachee. Allen caught three passes fo 70 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Landen Holley, QB, Wesley Chapel: Holley helped generate plenty of offense in the win over Weeki Wachee. The quarterback totaled 378 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.
Jack Drapkin, WR, Mitchell: We hear a lot about other players at Mitchell, but how about Drapkin? The receiver caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 55-18 win over Palm Harbor.
XzavierJackson, QB, Zephyrhills: There's a new QB1 at Zephyrhills as the signal caller amassed over 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-26 wi over East Lake.
Gavin Davis, DB, Zephyrhills Christian Academy: Davis had his eyes set for he endzone when he picked off a pass agaisnt IMG Academy Blue and returned it 90 yards to pay dirt.
Timothy Gaynor Jr., RB, Nature Coast: The new Sharks' running back showed off his running in a 68-0 win over Citrus last week, scoring multiple touchdowns.
Sean Hickey, QB, River Ridge: Hickey helped lead the Royal Knights to a dominating 62-0 win over Ancote and threw two touchdowns.
