Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from August 29-31, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: River Ridge, RB, Matt Barton
The Royal Knights’ running back led the way in a thrilling 21-20 victory over Land O’ Lakes, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Chance Houston, Land O' Lakes: In a 49-13 win over Cypress Creek, Houston completed 14-of-21 passes for 161 yards and five touchdowns.
TJ Morrow, Land O' Lakes: Morrow didn't let Houston have all the fun in the win, rushing for 185 yards on 19 carries and scoring a touchdown.
Je'Barri Brown, Fivay: Despite in a losing effort to North Marion last week, Brown totaled nine tackles, four going for a loss and three sacks.
Corey Simms, Mitchell: Simms was the workhorse in Mitchell's 25-20 win over Northeast, rushing for 164 yards on 26 touches and two scores.
Bryce Randolph, Wiregrass Ranch: The Liberty commitment hauled in seven passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-19 win over Clearwater.
Xzavier Jackson, Zephyrhills: Jackson and the Bulldogs bounced back in a 29-0 win over Wesley Chapel, with the quarterback throwing two touchdowns.
Caden Moore, Lecanto: Moore was the leading rusher in Lecanto's 38-0 win over The Villages, going for 60 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Jerry Brown, Hernando: The Leopards sophomore running back had a big night in a 54-6 win over Hollins, rushing for 124 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns.
Kamoni Dotson, Hernando: Dotson was the team's lone pass catcher against Hollins, catching three passes for 123 yard and a touchdown.
Ace Missbach, Sunlake: On a night that saw Bill Browning have the field named after him and Jay Fulmer win his 50th game in Pasco County, Missbach rushed for 78 yards and two scores in a 63-6 win over Anclote.
Sean Hickey II, River Ridge: Leading the charge in a 29-19 win over Steinbrenner, Hickey II completed 10-of-12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Kahlid Cambell, Zephyrhills Christian Academy: Cambell rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries and scored once in a 37-0 win over Discovery.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl