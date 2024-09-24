Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/23/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Stephen Berg, River Ridge
The Royal Knighs' defensive lineman notched four tackles and four went for a loss in a 17-14 win over Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
JT Tipton, Lecanto
The Panthers' junior quarterback was on fire in Lecanto's 35-7 win over Crystal River, completing 35-7 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns.
Roe Miller, Zephyrhills
Miller was the spark plug in the Bulldogs' rout of Gulf last week, accounting for 168 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Dillon Rose Bailey, Wiregrass Ranch
Rose Bailey was on point in the 'War on 54' win over Wesley Chapel, completing 12-of-19 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Deanthony Patterson, River Ridge
The Royal Knights' running led the charge in a 31-14 win over Hudson, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Nathan Merriman, Sunlake
Merriman had himself another strong performance as the Seahawks' rolled to a 35-24 win over Hollins, accounting for 183 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Gio Martinez, Springstead
The Eagles went to the air for a change in their 51-14 win over Hernando, with Martinez completing 8-of-9 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
Jadon Jaimes, Springstead
On the defensive side for the Eagles, Jaimes was everywhere tracking down runners and tallied 10 tackles and three for a loss.
Lincoln McManus, Fivay
The Falcons' quarterback was dealing in the team's victory over Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek, completing 12-of-15 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns.
