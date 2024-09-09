Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)

High School

We’ve selected 10 candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Lecanto wide receiver Braylen Moore (1) tries to get away from Bradford Branden Williams (17) as Bradford takes on Lecanto at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, October 20, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 3 of the regular season.

As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: River Ridge, QB, Sean Hickey

Leading the charge in a 29-19 win over Steinbrenner, Hickey II completed 10-of-12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Nathan Mcneil, Wiregrass Ranch

The Bulls running back was leaned upon in a 28-14 win over Zephyrhills, rushing for 103 yards on eight carries and scored three times.

Matt Barton, River Ridge

Barton can do a little bit of everything and he did in a 21-15 win over Fivay last week. The senior accounted for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Antwon Brown, Fivay

The sophomore sensation looked good in a losing effort to River Ridge, rushing for 78 yards and accounting for two touchdowns.

Cayden Thomas, Mitchell

Thomas was terrific in the Mustangs' 51-12 win over Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek. The junior threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Connor Mccazzio, Springstead

Mccazzio had a big night in the Eagles' 51-0 win over Pasco, rushing for 110 yards on nine carries and scoring two tuchdowns.

Richard Hanshaw, Weeki Wachee

Hanshaw totaled 143 yards and a touchdown in the Hornets' 22-12 win over Tenoroc.

Nick Demos, Brooksville Central

Demos led the Bears to their first win of the season in a 25-6 rout of Anclote, throwing for 179 yards and two scores.

Jackson Hoyt, Nature Coast

The Florida commitment in baseball is having a heck of a year playin football. Hoyt threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-21 win over Lecanto.

Timothy Gaynor Jr., Nature Coast

Gaynor Jr. was the other Shark having a huge night against the Panthers. The junior totaled 186 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

JT Tipton, Lecanto

Tipton on the losing end was still impressive for the Panthers, throwing for 210 yards on 9-of-13 passing and a touchdown. Also added 54 yards rushing.

