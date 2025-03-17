Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school softball Player of the Week (3/16/2025)
Florida high school softball is ongoing and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Softball Player of the Week award from March 10-15, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ella Picard, Fr., Academy at the Lakes
The underclassman went 2 for 2 in Monday’s 16-1 victory over Seven Rivers Christian, hitting a home run, scoring four runs and driving in three.
Kaylana Lyons, Jr., Springstead
She drove in a team-best three runs while going 2 for 3 with a run scored as the Eagles pounded Citrus 14-4 on Tuesday night.
Abigail Males, Jr., Lecanto
She tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Hernando, giving up an unearned run in seven innings with three walks and 15 strikeouts while going 2 for 3 with an RBI, then struck out 14 in seven innings in a victory against Dunnellon on Thursday while also getting a hit and an RBI.
Reegan Miller, Sr., Weeki Wachee
The senior had back-to-back three-hit games in wins for the Hornets, going 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI on Tuesday against Central, then 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and one RBI on Wednesday versus Gulf.
Violet Flynn, Jr., Crystal River
On Tuesday in a 6-0 win over Nature Coast, the junior pitched seven shutout innings giving up just two hits while striking out 13 and also going 2 for 4 with a double, then topped that performance two days later tossing eight shutout innings, permitting a hit and a walk with 15 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Williston.
Bailey Garrison, Fr., Wesley Chapel
The underclassman went 2 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and five RBI on Tuesday when the Wildcats blew out Zephyrhills 18-0.
Kylie Glatfelter, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
The junior thew a five-inning no-hitter on Wednesday in a 14-0 win over Pasco, walking one and striking out six, and also had a hit and an RBI in that game.
Izzy Miller, So., Nature Coast
She threw a complete game in five innings as the Sharks downed Fivay 12-2 on Wednesday, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11, and she was also 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Savannah Toukatly, Fr., Mitchell
On Wednesday, she helped the Mustangs top Sunlake 4-1 by throwing a complete game in seven innings, giving up an unearned run on four hits and a walk, striking out 13.
Jeovanna Carter, Fr., Gulf
She threw six no-hit innings in Thursday’s 9-2 victory over Academy at the Lakes, walking two and striking out 17, after she struck out 14 in seven innings on Wednesday against Weeki Wachee while also going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App