Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/22/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 11 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Skyler Freeman, West Nassau
Freeman ran wild in West Nassau's 34-19 victory over rival Fernandina Beach, with the running back compiling 114 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Xander Fox, Bolles
Fox, a freshman running back for the Bulldogs, rushed for 81 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns in a 38-19 win over Riverside.
Terel Dallas, Trinity Christian Academy
The freshman quarterback had a huge night in the Conquerors' 49-3 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville, completing 6-of-7 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns.
Marquez Hicks, Trinity Christian Academy
Hicks was the the receiving end of Dallas' passes, catching three for 134 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Jack Fox, St. Joseph Academy
The senior defensive end was stellar in a 16-15 win over Oak Hall, tallying seven tackles, four for a loss and three sacks.
Tayvion Lawson, Andrew Jackson
Lawson was a ball hawk in the Tigers' 42-14 win over Englewood last week, making three tackles and picking off two passes.
Kenyon Gardner, Paxon School For Advanced Studies
The Paxon School For Advanced Studies' running back was terrific in a 41-10 win over Bishop Snyder, rushing for 288 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Deion Winstead, Mandarin
Winstead, a senior running back for the Mustangs, led the way in a 8-0 win over Fletcher. The senior rushed for 128 yards and scored the game's only touchdown.
Demhir Jackson, Fleming Island
The Golden Eagles' running back couldn't be stopped in Fleming Island's 51-24 win over Parker. Jackson rushed for 218 yards on 14 carries and scored three times.
Cibastian Broughton, Fleming Island
Broughton complimented the effective run game by completing 11-of-20 passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns.
Tony Kennedy, Parker
In the loss to Fleming Island, Kennedy accounted for 366 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns.
Nashawn Jacobs, Baldwin
The junior running back led the way in a 24-6 win over Ribault, rushing for a game-high 157 yards.
