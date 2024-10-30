Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/30/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Nashawn Jacobs, Baldwin
The junior running back led the way in a 24-6 win over Ribault, rushing for a game-high 157 yards.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Eddie Jordan, Beachside
Another week, another strong passing performance from Jordan. The junior quarterback completed 19-of-28 passes for 367 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-20 win over Orange Park.
Maddox Hunstad, Beachside
On the receiving end of most of Jordan's touchdowns was Hunstad, who hauled in eight passes for 176 yards and five scores.
Brian Case, Ponte Vedra
The Sharks' senior running back led the way in a 27-14 victory over IMG Academy White, rushing for a game-high 139 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Noah Johnson, Providence School
Though coming in a 52-42 loss to University Christian, Johnson caught five passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Tony Kennedy, Parker
Kennedy was a monster in Parker's 47-6 victory over Englewood, as the quarterback accounted for 334 yards and five total touchdowns.
Xander Edwards, Bolles
The freshman running back led the way in a 35-0 victory over Wolfson, rushing for 142 yards on eight carries and scoring two times.
Cruz James Bejak, Fletcher
Another freshman that's been playing well this season is James Bejak and he did so in a 28-0 win over First Coast, completing 18-of-26 passes for 261 yards and two scores.
Joshua Macklin, Ed White
The Commanders' middle linebacker led the defensive charge in a 21-20 victory over Riverside, totaling a team-high 13 tackles.
Micah Anderson, Trinity Christian Academy
Just an eighth grader, Anderson was the Conquerors' leading rusher in a 44-6 win over KIPP Bold City, rushing for 94 yards and scoring once.
Sean Ashenfelder, Creekside
Ashenfelder was perfect in a 35-7 victory over Sandalwood, completing all eight of his passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl