Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 7 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 30-October 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Bishop Borger, KIPP Bold City
The sophomore quarterback led the way in the team's 26-0 victory over North Florida Educational Institute, completing 10-of-15 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Johnny Duckett, Ed White
The sophomore defensive lineman had a strong game in a 16-9 win over Atlantic Coast, tallying seven tackles, four for a loss and three sacks.
Dante Treadwell, Englewood
Treadwell was a tackling machine in the team's loss to Paxon School, totalinga team-high 19 tackles, four for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
Shaunqueze Foster, Mandarin
The Mustangs' running back led the way in a 24-7 win over Rockledge, with Foster rushing for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
Cibastian Broughton, Fleming Island
Despite being on the losing end of a 48-45 loss to Creekside, Broughton had himself a big outing, throwing for 359 yards and five touchdowns.
Vincent Galella, Tocoi Creek
The Toros' running back was the workhorse in a 29-26 loss to Beachside, rushing for 173 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Terel Dallas, Trinity Christian Academy
Dallas, a freshman quarterback, totaled 180 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 loss to Riverside last week.
Tony Kennedy, Parker
In Parker’s 38-27 win over Yulee, Kennedy was the Catalyst for the offense, totaling 423 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.
Dylon Ruiz, Orange Park
The junior running back had a strong performance in the Raiders’ 20-7 victory over Westside, carrying the ball 22 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns.
Diondre Smith, Fletcher
Smith was the team’s leading receiver in a 49-29 loss to Flagler Palm Coast, hauling in eight passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Mason Williams, Providence School
The senior signal caller was terrific in the Stallions’ 49-18 victory over Impact Christian Academy. Williams threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl