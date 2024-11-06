Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/6/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Maddox Hunstad, Beachside
On the receiving end of most of Jordan's touchdowns was Hunstad, who hauled in eight passes for 176 yards and five scores.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jack McKissock, Oakleaf
McKissock arguably had the best passing night of them all in a 56-7 win over Tocoi Creek, completing 9-of-10 passes for 272 yards and six touchdowns.
Jordan Durham Zarephath Academy
One of the state's leading passers went crazy passing wise in a 48-14 win over Zephyrhills Christian Academy, completing 18-of-23 passes for 470 yards and five scores.
Nate Harry, Nease
The Panthers' quarterback had a strong outing in Nease's 42-20 win over Beachside, with Harry completing 13-of-22 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
KJ Perry, Nease
Perry was alongside of Harry in the victory over Beachside and in the ground game, the running back rushed for 112 yards and two scores.
Kadin Hanifen, Middleburg
His defensive effort coming in a 26-21 victory over North Marion was very impressive, with Hanifen notching a team-high 21 tackles.
Cash Downey, Menendez
Downey was very efficient in a 30-8 victory over Yulee, completing 12-of-18 passes for 174 yards.
Brian Case, Ponte Vedra
The senior running back went wild on the ground in the Sharks' 35-30 win over Creekside, with Case rushing for 162 yards on 27 touches and scored two times.
Raymond Evans, St. Joseph Academy
Evans got loose in the Flashes' 52-20 victory over Oak Hall, with the running back rushing for 132 yards on just nine carries and two scores.
Mason Williams, Providence School
Despite his performance coming in a 42-25 loss to Bishop Kenny, Williams totaled 272 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Cibastian Broughton, Fleming Island
The Golden Eagles' quarterback threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Fort White.
