Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/30/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Yerawn Smith, Englewood
Another running back that had a huge night on the ground was Smith for the Rams, as the junior rushed for 183 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Timothy Cole, Raines
How many players can say they've scored a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a game? Cole for Raines can, as the quarterback accounted for seven touchdowns in a 62-40 victory over Riverside. The quarterback threw four touchdowns, ran for two and caught one on a 'Viking Special.'
Eddie Jordan, Beachside
Jordan makes his way back on this list after Beachside's 41-3 win over Menendez, completing 17-of-26 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
Drew Watson, Beachside
The junior pass catcher was the go-to-receiver for Jordan, with Watson catching nine passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns.
Ryan Killmer, Tocoi Creek
The Toros' quarterback led the way in a 46-26 victory over Bartram Trail, completing 12-of-18 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
Arthur Lewis IV, Bartram Trail
Lewis IV has put up some ridiculous numbers this season, but his latest performance came on the heels of a 46-26 loss to Tocoi Creek. The running back rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Carson Stewart, Middleburg
The Broncos' quarterback helped fuel the team's 24-14 victory over Orange Park last week, throwing for 158 yards, a touchdowns and added another on the ground.
Quinton Moore, Orange Park
Moore stood out for the Raiders in the loss to Middleburg, carrying the ball 16 times for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Demhir Jackson, Fleming Island
The senior running back went off in the Golden Eagles' 31-29 victory over Ponte Vedra last week, rushing for 186 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns.
Drew Price, Ponte Vedra
Price had himself a huge night despite coming on the short end against Fleming Island, accounting for 342 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.
Bishop Borger, KIPP Bold City
The sophomore quarterback led the way in the team's 26-0 victory over North Florida Educational Institute, completing 10-of-15 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
