Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 3 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Carson Stewart, QB, Middleburg
Stewart was perfect, literally, in the team's 42-6 win over North Florida Educational Institute. The quarterback went 9-for-9 with 243 yards and five touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jaden Weatherly, Bartram Trail
Weatherly weathered the conditions in Georgia to having a strong game. The Bears' quarterback completed 17-of-29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-42 win over Ware County (Georgia).
DeAndre Caldwell, Bartram Trail
The top pass catcher for the Bears in the game was Caldwell, who had himself a day against the Gators. Caldwell caught six passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.
Avery Griffin, West Nassau
Griffin only needed two touches to total 141 yards and two touchdowns in West Nassau's 45-0 win over Lake Weir.
Laquinn Blackman, Impact Christian Academy
The junior running back was the bellcow in Impact Christian Academy's 37-0 win over Wolfson. Blackman rushed for 76 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Javon Johnson, Ed White
Johnson was the top tackler for the Commanders in their 20-0 victory over Westside. The defensive lineman tallied together 11 tackles and three went for a loss.
Cibastian Broughton, Fleming Island
The Golden Eagles' quarterback had a solid outing in the team's 17-13 loss to Oakleaf. Broughton accounted for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
John Bishop, Bishop Snyder
In Bishop Snyder's 42-6 victory over Cedar Creek Christian, Bishop had a huge game and completed 13-of-18 passes for 157 yards and five touchdowns.
Carson Stewart, Middleburg
Stewart's leg proved to be a difference maker in the Broncos 9-0 victory over Clay last week. The punter punted seven times for a total 229 yards for an average of 45.8 per punt.
Timothy Cole, Raines
The right arm of Cole's was what led the way in a 48-23 victory over Trinity Christian Academy. Cole completed 17-of-21 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Geterius Brown, Raines
Brown led the defensive effort for the Vikings as the linebacker racked up six tackles, three for loss and three sacks.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl