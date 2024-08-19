Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (8/19/2024)
Florida high school football is backand so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have nine athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from August 15-17, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Here are this week's nominations.
Logan Karwacki, K, Niceville: The Eagles' kicker had quite the evening against Bay, notching five extra points, one field goal and four touch backs on kickoffs. Not too shabby.
Jon Bocchino, LB, Niceville: Bocchino did a little bit of everything on defense, tallying five tackles, a sack, forced fumble, interception and scored a touchdown. That's doing the most for your team.
Bryce Wheeler, DL, Navarre: Despite coming on the losing end of things, Wheeler, a 2027 prospect, tallied five tackles and a quarteback pressure for the Raiders.
Caleb Nelson, K, Pace: Nelson was another kicker on he Florida Panhandle that finished with a solid evening. The place kicker against West Florida went 2-for-3 on extra points and had three touch back kickoffs.
Billy Dunn, QB, Pace: The new Pace quarterback entered the scene and came away with a nice showing, completing 7-of-8 passes and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Brady Godwin, WR, Jay: Can't forget about the small schools out on the panhandle. Godwn looked sharp for the Royals, hauling in a touchdown pass against North Bay Haven.
Brock Stomps, QB, Gulf Breeze: The Dolphins' quarterback had a good first start, preseason wise anyways, finishing 16-of-23 for 160 yards and a touchdown.
Ethan Crandell, RB, Gulf Breeze: The 2027 running back was able to produce against a very talented Escambia team, totaling 55 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.
Korden Randle, WR, Pine Forest: Watch out for this name aplenty over in the Florida Panhandle. The 2027 wide receiver had a long touchdown grab in the team's preseason game versus Pace.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl