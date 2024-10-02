Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/1/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Max Stafford, IMG Academy Blue
Stafford had a strong game in a losing effort, 56-34 loss to Faith Christian, with the quarterback completing 23-of-29 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Andrew Heidel, Manatee
The Army commitment was dealing in the Hurricanes' 34-10 win over Pinellas Park, completing all 10 of his passes for 114 yards and four touchdowns.
Devin Mignery, Cardinal Mooney
Cardinal Mooney rolled into St. Petersburg and walked away with a 40-16 win over Lakewood, with Mignery throwing three touchdown passes.
Trenton Curliss, Charlotte
Though in a losing effort, 28-11 to Cape Coral, Curliss finished the game with a team-high 17 tackles and three going for a loss.
Dontavious Howard, Southeast
Howard was everywhere for the Seminoles' defensively, racking up a team-high 12 tackles in a 34-2 loss to St. Petersburg.
Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte
The Pirates' quarterback was a perfect 6-of-6 for 132 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-3 win over South Fort Myers.
Asher Spring, Lemon Bay
Spring had a solid rushing effort in the Manta Rays' 32-26 loss to Island Coast, rushing for 104 yards and three touchdowns.
Alex Schafer, Venice
Making the most of his opportunity under center, the quarterback accounted for 181 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 50-7 win over Lehigh.
Chris Gibson, Palmetto
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the Tigers' 48-6 win over Gateway.
