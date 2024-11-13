Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/13/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 12 of the regular season.
As such, we have nine athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 4-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Shepherd Miller, IMG Academy White
Miller went off in IMG Academy White's 35-14 win over Golden Gate, rushing for 145 yards on 18 touches and two scores.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte
Against his old teammates, Flaherty flourished in a 39-0 win in the Peace River Rivalry against Charlotte, rushing for 106 yards and scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
Trenton Curliss, Charlotte
Curliss was a tackling machine for the Fightin' Tarpons in a loss to rival Port Charlotte, racking up a team-high 16 tackle, with two going for a loss.
Adam Schwartz, Lemon Bay
Despite coming in a losing effort, Schwartz rushed for a team-high 137 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown in a 34-14 loss to East Lee County.
Marquez Brydson, Palmetto
The Tigers' tailback led the way in a 38-0 win over Lakewood Ranch, rushing for 93 yards on 10 carries, scoring two times.
Louisen Desinor, Southeast
Desinor had a monster night in the Seminoles' 42-31 win over Osceola, completing 24-of-28 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Isaiah Belt, Sarasota Riverview
The junior running back had a strong night in a 34-12 win over Sarasota, rushing for 113 yards and scoring a touchdown for the Rams.
Brycen Volz, Parrish Community
Volz was solid in the Bulls' 44-7 win over Gateway, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Julian Brown, Braden River
Though in a losing effort, Brown rushed for 127 yards and scored a touchdown in a 49-13 loss to Pinellas Park.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl