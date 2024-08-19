Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/19/2024)
Florida high school football is backand so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from August 15-17, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Devin Mignery, QB, Cardinal Mooney: The junior quarterback threw for 275 yards, rushed for 65 and scored five total touchdowns in the Cougars' 45-32 victory over Sarasota Booker last week.
Macaiden Brown, DB, Cardinal Mooney: No matter where Brown was at on the field, he was making plays. The defensive back notched nine tackles and two sacks in the Cougars' win over Sarasota Booker.
Liam Fernandez, QB, Lakewood Ranch: Fernandez was effective through the air and on the ground in the Mustangs' win over DeSoto County. The quarterback accounted for three total touchdowns.
Joel Morris, QB, Sarasota Booker: Despite in a losing effort, Morris completed 13-of-18 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns, also rushed for 56 and a score in the loss to Cardinal Mooney.
Landon Marsters, LB, Venice: The 2025 lnebacker was all over the field defensively in the Indians' 36-19 win over Gadsden County. Marsters recorded 16 tackles and a sack on defense.
Jamarice Wilder, RB, Venice: In Wilder's return to the Venice lineup, he looked just like he never left. The running back finished with 111 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Kahvon Williams, LB, Manatee: The ferocious Hurricanes' linebacker came after Hillsborough ball carriers all evening long in a 40-0 victory. Williams finished ith three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Andrew Heidel, QB, Manatee: The Army commitment showed folks why he's in line for a major senior season. Heidel finished in two quarters completing all six of his passes for 108 yards and three total touchdowns, two coming on the ground.
Owen Tomlinson, K, Parrish Community: Let's give some love to the kickers on the South Suncoast. Tomlinson finished with two punts landing inside Steinbrenner's 5-yard line and knocked down a 37-yard field goal in a 23-10 win.
Nazir Pitchford, WR, Palmetto: The 2027 wide receiver had himself a solid showing versus Lakewood, recording four catches, including a 31-yard grab.
