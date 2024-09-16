Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/16/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Max Stafford, IMG Academy Blue
In a losing effort to North Port, Stafford completed 14-of-25 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kei'shawn Smith, Manatee
In the Hurricanes' 34-27 victory over Buchholz, Smith rushed for 161 yards on 23 touches and two touchdowns,
Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian
Milliken was terrific in the Blazers' 42-32 victory over Cambridge Christian. The junior completed 22-of-28 passes for 379 yards and six touchdowns.
Josh Barido, IMG Academy White
The Ascenders' quarterback had a huge game in a 48-27 victory over St. John Pal II. Barido threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Gage Cameron, Parrish Community
Despite the Bulls falling to Palmetto 21-14, Cameron tallied 11 tackles and two going for a loss.
KJ Brown, Cardinal Mooney
Brown was a tackling machine in the Cougars' 72-0 win over Leto, tallying nine tackles, four for a loss and two sacks.
Jamarice Wilder, Venice
The James Madison commitment helped lead the Indians to victory in a 49-41 decision against Port Charlotte. Wilder scored three touchdowns in the third quarter alone.
Marquez Brydson, Palmetto
Brydson scored the Tigers' go-ahead touchdown in Palmetto's 21-14 victory over Parrish Community, scoring a 11-yard run.
Colton Dempsey, Lakewood Ranch
The Mustangs' running back rushed for 152 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown in Lakewood Ranch's thrilling 28-22 win over Southeas.
