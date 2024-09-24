Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/23/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Gage Cameron, Parrish Community
Despite the Bulls falling to Palmetto 21-14, Cameron tallied 11 tackles and two going for a loss.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dorien Jones, Venice
No one on Cocoa's defense was stopping the sophomore running back in Venice's 54-51 victory, with the Indians' workhorse rushing for 226 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Max Stafford, IMG Academy Blue
Stafford had a strong game in a losing effort, 56-34 loss to Faith Christian, with the quarterback completing 23-of-29 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
Jermaine Edwards, Parrish Community
The Bulls' running back had a big night in the team's 35-0 win over Braden River, with Edwards rushing for 209 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Rylan Unruh, DeSoto County
Unruh was a big reason the Cowboys were able to notch win No. 1, 29-26 over Bayshore, with the running back rushing for 77 yards and three touchdowns.
Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian
The sophomore quarterback did everything he could in the team's 36-31 loss to Out-of-Door Academy, completing 32-of-51 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
Connail Jackson, Cardinal Mooney
Oh my. Jackson was apart of a 451-yard rushing effort in Cardinal Mooney's 49-28 defeat of previously ranked Bishop Verot. Jackson rushed for a team-high 224 yards and a touchdown.
Anthony Miller, Sarasota Riverview
Miller accounted for a total of 54 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams 41-30 victory over Sarasota Booker last week.
Keishawn Smith, Manatee
The senior dynamo was everywhere on the field in the Hurricanes' 44-7 win over IMG Academy White, with Smith totaling 138 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
