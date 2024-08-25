High School

Vote: Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/25/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Kickoff Classic weekend

Adam Fisher

Riverdale's defense was strong in a 42-14 win over Estero on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. So strong that one of the Raiders' defenders is nominated for Player of the Week.
Riverdale's defense was strong in a 42-14 win over Estero on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. So strong that one of the Raiders' defenders is nominated for Player of the Week.

The 2024 high school football season started with a bang in Southwest Florida. As Week 1 kicked off, we saw big plays and top performances all over the area.

But whose performance was good enough to be named Player of the Week? You get to help decide by voting in SBLive's weekly poll below.

Congratulations to last week's winner: J.T. Huether of Canterbury

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Here are this week's nominations.

Caleb Curls, North Fort Myers

Replaced the injured starting QB and ran for a touchdown in a 7-0 win over Cape Coral

Kaelen Davidson, Mariner

Rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown to lead his team against Fort Myers.

Jontay Hais, Immokalee

Jontay Hais scored three times for Immokalee in a 59-28 win over Barron Collier on Aug. 23, 2024.
Jontay Hais scored three times for Immokalee in a 59-28 win over Barron Collier on Aug. 23, 2024.

Finished with 193 yards and three scores on the ground in a 59-28 win over Barron Collier

Jackson Hay, Charlotte

Caught two touchdown passes to help the Tarpons grab a 27-6 win over Gulf Coast

Chartrael Jenkins, Cypress Lake

Chartrael Jenkins of Cypress Lake single-handedly kept his team in the game against Dunbar on Aug. 23, 2024.
Chartrael Jenkins of Cypress Lake single-handedly kept his team in the game against Dunbar on Aug. 23, 2024.

Accounted for both Panthers touchdowns, one passing and one receiving, and pulled in an interception on defense against Dunbar

Wyatt Milks, LaBelle

Scored two special teams touchdowns, both by recovering blocked punts, in a 33-0 win over Canterbury

Jahquez Outten, Evangelical Christian

Pulled in two receiving touchdowns to lead ECS to a 26-0 win over Palmetto Ridge

LaTroy Pender, Riverdale

Blocked a punt, recovered it, and returned it for a touchdown to lead the Raiders past Estero

Jai’kee Robinson, Lehigh

His interception return for a touchdown was a bright spot in the Lightning’s loss to East Lee

Justin Rode, Bishop Verot

Returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in a 48-34 win over Tampa Jesuit

Lazaro Rogers, East Lee

Scored twice and rushed for 118 yards as East Lee beat rival Lehigh 33-13

Trayvon St. Jean, Naples

Naples running back Trayvon Jean (22) runs the ball during the third quarter of the season opener against the Riverview.
Naples running back Trayvon Jean (22) runs the ball during the third quarter of the season opener against the Riverview.

Went for 134 yards and three touchdowns on just eight touches as Naples beat Riverview 47-14

Sam Sparacio, First Baptist

Led the Lions to a 49-0 victory with a rushing TD, receiving TD, and kickoff return TD

Kaleb Stengel, Oasis

Helped the Sharks win 40-14 with his interception return for a touchdown

Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers

Had a receiving touchdown, a passing touchdown, and forced a fumble on defense in a 35-7 win over Mariner

