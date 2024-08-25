Vote: Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/25/2024)
The 2024 high school football season started with a bang in Southwest Florida. As Week 1 kicked off, we saw big plays and top performances all over the area.
But whose performance was good enough to be named Player of the Week? You get to help decide by voting in SBLive's weekly poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: J.T. Huether of Canterbury
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Caleb Curls, North Fort Myers
Replaced the injured starting QB and ran for a touchdown in a 7-0 win over Cape Coral
Kaelen Davidson, Mariner
Rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown to lead his team against Fort Myers.
Jontay Hais, Immokalee
Finished with 193 yards and three scores on the ground in a 59-28 win over Barron Collier
Jackson Hay, Charlotte
Caught two touchdown passes to help the Tarpons grab a 27-6 win over Gulf Coast
Chartrael Jenkins, Cypress Lake
Accounted for both Panthers touchdowns, one passing and one receiving, and pulled in an interception on defense against Dunbar
Wyatt Milks, LaBelle
Scored two special teams touchdowns, both by recovering blocked punts, in a 33-0 win over Canterbury
Jahquez Outten, Evangelical Christian
Pulled in two receiving touchdowns to lead ECS to a 26-0 win over Palmetto Ridge
LaTroy Pender, Riverdale
Blocked a punt, recovered it, and returned it for a touchdown to lead the Raiders past Estero
Jai’kee Robinson, Lehigh
His interception return for a touchdown was a bright spot in the Lightning’s loss to East Lee
Justin Rode, Bishop Verot
Returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in a 48-34 win over Tampa Jesuit
Lazaro Rogers, East Lee
Scored twice and rushed for 118 yards as East Lee beat rival Lehigh 33-13
Trayvon St. Jean, Naples
Went for 134 yards and three touchdowns on just eight touches as Naples beat Riverview 47-14
Sam Sparacio, First Baptist
Led the Lions to a 49-0 victory with a rushing TD, receiving TD, and kickoff return TD
Kaleb Stengel, Oasis
Helped the Sharks win 40-14 with his interception return for a touchdown
Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers
Had a receiving touchdown, a passing touchdown, and forced a fumble on defense in a 35-7 win over Mariner