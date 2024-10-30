Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/30/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have 19 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from October 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Xavier Goulbourne, Carrollwood Day
Goulborne led the way in the Patriots' 38-21 win over University Christian, rushing for 210 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
JC Mirasola, Plant
In a 82-0 victory over Sickles, Mirasola completed 13-of-20 passes for 268 yards and five touchdowns.
Noah Walstad, Dunedin
The sophomore quarterback had arguably his best game of the season, throwing for 212 yards on 9-of-18 passing and five touchdowns.
Wills West, Seffner Christian
In a 54-13 rout of Sarasota Christian, West rushed for 173 yards on just 10 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Jack Cunningham, Jefferson
Cunningham went bonker in the Dragons' 54-0 win over King, completing 13-of-16 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
Rhys Brush, Armwood
The Hawks' junior quarterback had a huge night in the team's 55-0 victory over Wharton, finishing 11-of-16 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns.
Jeffrey Jones, St. Petersburg
Jones, a dual-threat quarterback, ran wild in the Green Devils' 36-15 victory over Osceola. The senior rushed for 212 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Quentin Deboue, Blake
The senior tailback led the ground attack in a 28-14 victory over Strawberry Crest, rushing for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaylen White, Clearwater
White, a junior signal caller for the Tornadoes, was on fire in Clearwater's 78-0 win over Countryside. The junior completed all four passes for 143 yards and three scores.
Jerry Drain, Clearwater
Joining in on the scoring fest was Drain, who led the Tornadoes' ground game with 118 yards on five touches and three scores.
David Simpkins, Tampa Freedom
The Patriots snapped a longstanding home losing streak behind the play of Simpkins, who completed 18-of-22 passes for 249 yards and five touchdowns.
Antonio Balageur, Sumner
Balageur led the way in Sumner's thrilling 27-20 victory over Alonso, throwing for a game-high 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Emmanuel Arango, Steinbrenner
The senior running back had one of his best games of the season in a 38-34 victory over Palm Harbor University, rushing for 140 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns.
