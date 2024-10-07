Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from September 30-October 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Durant's Michael Ryan
The Cougars' signal caller accounted for 100 yards of offense and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Riverview.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Keoni Abasial, Calvary Christian
The Warriors' quarterback went off in a 41-13 win over Trinity Catholic, completing 22-of-27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic
Newton, a Illinois commitment, led the way in the Marauders' 42-7 victory over Northside Christian last week, the quarterback totaled 196 yards and four touchdowns.
Jaikim Haggans, Newsome
The sophomore running back had a solid evening in the Wolves' 20-19 victory over Durant. Haggans rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries.
Nathan Richardson, Spoto
Richardson had a huge night in the team's 48-7 win over Tampa Freedom, with the signal caller completing 13-of-19 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns.
Z'orey Cotton, Spoto
The senior athlete totaled 219 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans' win against Tampa Freedom.
Eddie Mamudi, Blake
Mamudi was on point in the team's 55-0 victory over King, with the signal caller completing 9-of-11 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns.
Anthony Ford, Chamberlain
The Storm running back was the lead offensive player in the team's 43-14 win over Leto, with Ford rushing for 196 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.
Dylan Xayasongkham, Osceola
Xayasongkham has been a versatile athlete for the Warriors, with the senior rushing for 127 yards on 17 touches and touchdown.
Dallas Golden, Berkeley Prep
The Notre Dame commitment led the way in the Buccaneers' 45-7 win over Bloomingdale, rushing for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Jeffrey Jones, St. Petersburg
Jones, the dual-threat quarterback for the Green Devils, had a strong night in the team's 20-7 win over Largo. The senior totaled 203 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
