Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)

We’ve selected 10 candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Andy Villamarzo

The Portal 305

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 6 of the regular season.

As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from September 30-October 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Durant's Michael Ryan

The Cougars' signal caller accounted for 100 yards of offense and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Riverview.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Keoni Abasial, Calvary Christian

The Warriors' quarterback went off in a 41-13 win over Trinity Catholic, completing 22-of-27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic

Newton, a Illinois commitment, led the way in the Marauders' 42-7 victory over Northside Christian last week, the quarterback totaled 196 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaikim Haggans, Newsome

The sophomore running back had a solid evening in the Wolves' 20-19 victory over Durant. Haggans rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries.

Nathan Richardson, Spoto

Richardson had a huge night in the team's 48-7 win over Tampa Freedom, with the signal caller completing 13-of-19 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

Z'orey Cotton, Spoto

The senior athlete totaled 219 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans' win against Tampa Freedom.

Eddie Mamudi, Blake

Mamudi was on point in the team's 55-0 victory over King, with the signal caller completing 9-of-11 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns.

Anthony Ford, Chamberlain

The Storm running back was the lead offensive player in the team's 43-14 win over Leto, with Ford rushing for 196 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

Dylan Xayasongkham, Osceola

Xayasongkham has been a versatile athlete for the Warriors, with the senior rushing for 127 yards on 17 touches and touchdown.

Dallas Golden, Berkeley Prep

The Notre Dame commitment led the way in the Buccaneers' 45-7 win over Bloomingdale, rushing for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Jeffrey Jones, St. Petersburg

Jones, the dual-threat quarterback for the Green Devils, had a strong night in the team's 20-7 win over Largo. The senior totaled 203 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

