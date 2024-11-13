Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/13/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 12 of the regular season.
As such, we have 14 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 4-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Edward Mitchem, Shorecrest Prep
Mitchem led the way in a 60-35 win over Lake Mary Prep, rushing for 228 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
JC Mirasola, Plant
Not everyday you throw for eight touchdowns, but Mirasola did in Plant's 67-21 beatdown of Wharton. The quarterback completed 18-of-33 passes for 327 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ben Mackinnon, Plant
Mackinnon was on the receiving end of three touchdowns from Mirasola, accounting for 132 yards on six catches.
Dallas Golden, Berkeley Prep
Uh oh, is that the Buccaneers' rushing attack getting going heading into the playoffs? The Notre Dame commit rushed for 166 yards and scored three times in a 56-28 rout of Tampa Catholic.
Dylan Nahra, Boca Ciega
The Pirates' signal caller went off in a 61-0 win over Bayshore, completing 15-of-18 passes for 302 yards and six touchdowns.
Jeffrey Jones, St. Petersburg
Jones has been a monster on the ground for the Green Devils all season long and showed why again in a 42-0 win over Northeast, rushing for 244 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Tony Marshall, Plant City
The Plant City running back was superb in a 41-6 win over Strawberry Crest, rushing for 174 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
AJ Jones, Armwood
The sophomore running back only needed four carries to rush for 96 yards and four touchdowns in a 58-0 win over Sickles.
Emmanuel Lee, Durant
Lee was the bellcow in the Cougars' 27-3 win over Bloomingdale, rushing for 148 yards on 20 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Isaiah Daniel, Tampa Bay Tech
The Titans' junior running back led the way on the ground with 160 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-19 win over East Bay.
Collin Cervoni, Seminole
The senior running back was the bellcow in the Warhawks' 44-7 shellacking of Hollins, rushing for 85 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Shawndre Reddick, Hollins
Though coming in a losing effort to Seminole, Reddick rushed for a game-high 138 yards on 21 attempts and scored a touchdown.
Eli Millian, East Lake
Millian came up huge in the Eagles' 56-37 rivalry win over Palm Harbor University, completing 14-of-22 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
Will Seibert, Palm Harbor University
The Hurricanes' dual-threat quarterback made it happen through the air and on the ground in the loss to East Lake, compiling 294 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Joseph Glennon, Alonso
Hard to overlook the efforts of Glennon in Alonso's 40-29 loss to Newsome, with the senior throwing for 409 yards and three touchdowns.
