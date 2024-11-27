Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/27/2024)
Florida high school football season has reached the postseason and so have our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 18-Nov. 23, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Chris Denson, Plant City
Senior quarterback was a dual threat in a tough 26-25 loss to West Orange, completing 11 of 19 throws for 202 yards with two touchdown passes against one interception, and carrying the ball 18 times for 235 yards with one rushing touchdown in a Region 7A-2 semifinal.
Trevon Moore, Tampa Bay Tech
The junior signal caller guided his team to a 28-17 win over Edgewater in a Region 5A-2 semifinal, completing 14 of 27 passes for 268 yards with two touchdowns against one interception, and also tallying 14 carries for 130 yards with one touchdown on the ground.
Hunter Tukaufu, Tampa Bay Tech
Sophomore linebacker paced the defensive effort against Edgewater, recording eight tackles to go with an interception, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery in a 28-17 victory in a Region 5A-2 semifinal.
Dylan Nahra, Boca Ciega
The senior led the Pirates to a 42-0 triumph over Jefferson in a Region 3A-3 semifinal, connecting on 8 of 19 passes for 152 yards, with three passing touchdowns against one interception.
Kyree Jenkins, Boca Ciega
With three receptions for 91 yards and a receiving touchdown, the senior helped the Pirates to a 42-0 win over Jefferson in a Region 3A-3 semifinal.
Sean Cuono, Clearwater Central Catholic
The senior paced a dominant ground game in a 45-0 victory over Carrollwood Day in a Region 1A-2 semifinal, with 12 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic
The senior quarterback was 7 of 10 passing for 72 yards, yet made a larger impact on the ground with nine carries for 101 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 45-0 win over Carrollwood Day in Region 1A-2 semifinal.
Tavauren Wilson, Clearwater Central Catholic
The junior cornerback recorded six tackles, returned an interception for a touchdown and added one pass breakup plus a fumble recovery as the Marauders posted a 45-0 win over Carrollwood Day in a Region 1A-2 semifinal.
Girard Pringle Jr., Armwood
The senior rushed 19 times for 129 yards, ran for one touchdown and had another on a 56-yard punt return, plus had three catches for 51 yards to give him 236 all-purpose yards in a 21-17 win over Plant in a Region 6A-2 semifinal.
Tariq Sapp, Newsome
Despite a 56-17 loss to Venice in a Region 7A-2 semifinal, the senior had a solid night running the ball, totaling 17 carries for 120 yards with one touchdown.
Zyrohn Canady, Plant
The junior had eight tackles including four for a loss to go along with three sacks in a 21-17 loss to Armwood in a Region 6A-2 semifinal.
Trent Teeling, Jesuit
In the Tigers’ 45-31 loss to Port Charlotte in a Region 4A-3 semifinal, the senior had 10 catches for 123 yards with one receiving touchdown.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App