Vote: Who has been the Florida Panhandle high school football MVP in 2024?
With one week left in the high school football season in the Florida panhandle, we have selected eight individuals who have stood out this season. These players have showcased great individual success as well as helping guide their team successfully throughout the season. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think has been the MVP for the high school football season this year.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are the nominees:
Wells Bettenhausen, Sr., Walton
With one game left this season, the senior quarterback is 115/171 which is good for a 67 percent completion percentage. Bettenhausen has passed for 2,186 yards with 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also has proven the ability to be elusive in the pocket as he has 137 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries.
Connor Mathews, Sr., Niceville
The UMass commit rushed for 921 yards on 107 carries in his first eight games of the season. He is averaging 8.6 yards per rush, and Mathews has scored eight rushing touchdowns this season. In five games, he has six receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Ladarian Clardy, Sr., Escambia
Clardy, who is one of the top defensive backs in the state has put together a stellar senior season. The Ole Miss commit has 40 total tackles and three tackles for a loss. He has blanketed one side of the field with quarterbacks rarely throwing to his side, but he does have two interceptions on the season. Clardy has also helped the Gators on offense. He has 11 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Lastly, he has been crucial in the return game with over 200 punt return yards and one touchdown.
Sammy Freitas, Sr., Mosley
The senior quarterback has completed 118 passes on 174 attempts which is good for a 67 percent completion. He has passed for 1,783 yards with 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Freitas has also rushed the ball 50 times for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
Makael Williams, So., Pace
Since late September, Williams has emerged as one of the top running backs in the Florida panhandle. The sophomore has rushed for 999 yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 carries which comes out to eight yards per rush. His best game was a 264 yard and four touchdown performance in the Patriots win over Crestview.
Lokavion Jackson, Sr., Mosley
Along with Sammy Freitas, Jackson has been one of the standout players and leaders for the Dolphins this season. His play has helped led Mosley to an undefeated season so far which is highlighted by their win over Niceville. Jackson, who is committed to Mississippi State, is expected to play as a defensive back for the Bulldogs, but he has helped Mosley on the offensive side this year. He has rushed for 626 yards on 36 carries with 16 rushing touchdowns this season. On the defensive side of the ball, Jackson has recorded 32 solo tackles, 52 total tackles and five tackles for a loss so far. He has four sacks, four quarterback hurries, two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles. His play this season has the Dolphins poised to make a deep playoff run.
Amari Clemons, Jr., Marianna
Along with Makael Williams from Pace, Clemons has been one of the best running backs from the panhandle this season. This is evident not only by his statistical number, but also because Florida State and Florida are recruiting him heavily. His tremendous play has Marianna undefeated, and they have a chance to make a deep playoff run. So far this season, Clemons has rushed for 1,642 yards with 29 touchdowns on 130 rushes. He is averaging 182 yards per game while averaging 12 yards per rush. He has also proven to a be a security blanket out of the backfield for his quarterback. Clemons has 12 receptions on the year for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
Jocarian Garrett, Sr., Cottondale
Running back play in the Florida panhandle has been nothing short of spectacular this season. Garrett is another senior running back that has led his team to great success as Cottondale looks to finish the season undefeated before the playoffs start. He has rushed for 1,634 yards with 20 touchdowns on 145 rush attempts this season. Garrett is averaging 204 rushing yards this season, and he is averaging 11 yards per rush. Lastly, Garrett has proven to be a valuable kick returner for the Hornets this season as he is averaging 17 yards per return on seven kickoff returns.
