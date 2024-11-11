High School

Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 1A Preseason Player of the Year?

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Ross Van De Griek

St. Johns Country Day forward Camden Cooper is a candidate for the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 1A Player of the Year.
St. Johns Country Day forward Camden Cooper is a candidate for the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 1A Player of the Year. / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Florida Boys Basketball Class 1A Preseason Player of the Year.

High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Matthew Able, Sagemont

Able can produce and impact the game in a variety of ways where he uses his three-level scoring ability as a huge threat. On the defensive side, Able can defend multiple positions and use his length guarding against bigger players. He is currently committed to the University of Miami.

Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian

Bryant plays with a high motor on both ends of the floor whether it’s finishing on the attack or his ability to rebound at both ends. Holds offers from several power-four schools such as Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and others.

Camden Cooper, St. John’s Country Day

Cooper helped lead St. John’s Country Day to a 21-5 record last season, averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game as an eighth grader. He has already eclipsed the 1000-point milestone and hasn’t even begun his freshman season.

Jed Dickens, North Florida Christian

The 6-10 senior power forward is a perennial inside-out scoring threat where he shot 50 percent from behind the arc as a junior. He also has great hands where he can catch any pass thrown in his general direction. His athletic prowess allows him to be effective on the blocks as well as out on the perimeter.

Mario Forbes, St. John Paul II (Tallahassee)

A 6-7 senior power forward who still has a lot of growth left in his game, but I was very impressed with Forbes this summer. He has a smooth inside-out game where he can score out on the block as well as in the mid-range. Forbes is also a relentless rebounder who can score off put backs as well as off the catch.

Deandre Harvey, Williston

Harvey is a multi-level skilled guard who uses his athleticism to get to the front of the rim on the offensive end. He can also stop on a dime to get off a good shot against taller defenders as well as showcasing elite moves where he catches the opposing player off guard.

Landen Harwood, Lake Worth Christian

The 6-3 senior shooting guard is coming off one of the most efficient seasons in the state where he is a primary scorer. Last season, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.9 steals per game while shooting 51 percent from the field.

Thok Gol, Victory Christian Academy

The 6-8 junior power forward plays with a high motor where he can be effective on both ends of the floor. He plays with great length and athleticism, and he is unafraid to handle the ball on the break.

Sterling Moody, Impact Christian Academy

The 6-5 senior shooting guard plays with a ton of length and physicality on the floor. Moody can also create a ton of versatility on the floor whether he’s playing as a guard or a forward.

Joshua Theus, Orlando Christian Prep

Theus is a pure three-level scorer on the offensive end, where he can play off the bounce and catch. Defensively, he has quick hands and feet that allow him to be effective in the passing lanes.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida