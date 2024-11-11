Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 1A Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Florida Boys Basketball Class 1A Preseason Player of the Year.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Matthew Able, Sagemont
Able can produce and impact the game in a variety of ways where he uses his three-level scoring ability as a huge threat. On the defensive side, Able can defend multiple positions and use his length guarding against bigger players. He is currently committed to the University of Miami.
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian
Bryant plays with a high motor on both ends of the floor whether it’s finishing on the attack or his ability to rebound at both ends. Holds offers from several power-four schools such as Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and others.
Camden Cooper, St. John’s Country Day
Cooper helped lead St. John’s Country Day to a 21-5 record last season, averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game as an eighth grader. He has already eclipsed the 1000-point milestone and hasn’t even begun his freshman season.
Jed Dickens, North Florida Christian
The 6-10 senior power forward is a perennial inside-out scoring threat where he shot 50 percent from behind the arc as a junior. He also has great hands where he can catch any pass thrown in his general direction. His athletic prowess allows him to be effective on the blocks as well as out on the perimeter.
Mario Forbes, St. John Paul II (Tallahassee)
A 6-7 senior power forward who still has a lot of growth left in his game, but I was very impressed with Forbes this summer. He has a smooth inside-out game where he can score out on the block as well as in the mid-range. Forbes is also a relentless rebounder who can score off put backs as well as off the catch.
Deandre Harvey, Williston
Harvey is a multi-level skilled guard who uses his athleticism to get to the front of the rim on the offensive end. He can also stop on a dime to get off a good shot against taller defenders as well as showcasing elite moves where he catches the opposing player off guard.
Landen Harwood, Lake Worth Christian
The 6-3 senior shooting guard is coming off one of the most efficient seasons in the state where he is a primary scorer. Last season, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.9 steals per game while shooting 51 percent from the field.
Thok Gol, Victory Christian Academy
The 6-8 junior power forward plays with a high motor where he can be effective on both ends of the floor. He plays with great length and athleticism, and he is unafraid to handle the ball on the break.
Sterling Moody, Impact Christian Academy
The 6-5 senior shooting guard plays with a ton of length and physicality on the floor. Moody can also create a ton of versatility on the floor whether he’s playing as a guard or a forward.
Joshua Theus, Orlando Christian Prep
Theus is a pure three-level scorer on the offensive end, where he can play off the bounce and catch. Defensively, he has quick hands and feet that allow him to be effective in the passing lanes.