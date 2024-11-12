Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 4A Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Florida Boys Basketball Class 4A Preseason Player of the Year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy
The 6-2 freshman point guard brings a high IQ every time he steps onto the floor. He can control the tempo of the game and he makes smart decisions when he has the basketball in his hands. He is crafty and savvy on the defensive end as well where he jumps the passing lanes with his elite athleticism.
Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier
The 6-1 senior point guard does a great job at running an offense and is emerging to be one of the top-ranked players in the Southwest Florida area. Clayton creates for his teammates as well as creating his shot where he can knock down mid-range jumpers at a high rate. His upside on the defensive end of the floor continues to improve as he can defend multiple positions with his lateral quickness and athleticism.
Connor Corris, Bishop Moore
The 6-8 junior wing is a multi-positional talent where he adds rim protection as well as finish on either side of the rim at the offensive end. On the defensive end, Corris uses a ton of length whether it’s blocking shots or challenging at the front of the rim. He is also a strong on-the-ball defender where he uses his quickness to stay in front of opposing guards, where his length can cause havoc to set off a good shot.
Ta’veon Dunbar, Raines (Jacksonville)
The 6-2 senior point guard is the lead veteran of this year’s Raines squad. Dunbar is the lone returning starter from last year’s Vikings squad that won 21 games in 2023-2024. Dunbar averaged 14.8 points per game as a junior last season.
Brady Kearns, Rockledge
The 6-5 sophomore small forward plays with great length and has a natural feel for the game. On the defensive end, he is a high-level rebounder who can get out on the open floor displaying great positioning, and a natural three-level scorer on the offensive end. His size and length make him one of the top-ranked prospects in the sophomore class.
Joshua Lewis, Blake
The 6-7 senior small forward is very skilled where he can play multiple positions on both ends of the floor and become a matchup nightmare for opposing guards. On the offensive end, Lewis makes most of his work from the mid-range, finishing efficiently around the rim through traffic. He also plays with a ton of length where he is an outstanding rebounder where he can push the pace.
Isaiah Medina, Gibbs (St. Petersburg)
The 7-1 senior center and DePaul commit can make an immediate impact this season where he is a force in the paint on both ends of the floor. His length and versatility have been an underrated skill set of his where he can guard positions 1 through 5 with his length and elite footwork. On the offensive end, he has gotten more comfortable in the mid-range game.
Jojo Philon, Blake
The 6-8 junior forward brings all sorts of length and athleticism to the floor. Philon runs exceptionally well for his size and finishes exceptionally well at the front of the rim. His versatility and multi-level skillset have been improving each year as he gains more confidence. Philon is a phenomenal rebounder and shot blocker with his size.
BJ Plummer, Rickards (Tallahassee)
The University of North Florida commit is coming off a stellar junior season where he averaged 11.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.6 steals per game. The 6-6 shooting guard can hurt you in various ways on the offensive end whether he can shoot from the perimeter or on the attack. Defensively, he can guard positions 1 through 4 using his length to force the opposition into a tough shot.
Christian Yeargin, Stranahan
The 6-3 junior small forward is an intriguing prospect. He plays the game at his own pace and values substance and good shots over flash. Doing most of his damage around the basket and in the mid-range, Yeargin attacks the offensive glass strongly as well.