Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 5A Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Florida Boys Basketball Class 5A Preseason Player of the Year.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dylan Flach, Jesuit (Tampa)
The 6-4 junior guard is a reliable perimeter shooter who uses his size and athleticism effectively. His three-point shooting prowess stretches defenses, while his defensive energy helps force turnovers. Flach’s active rebounding and consistent hustle make him a valuable addition on both ends of the floor.
Maddox Hunstad, Beachside (St. John’s)
The 6-6 junior small forward is a two-sport athlete who brings another dimension to the court with his shooting and playmaking ability. His frame allows him to commit defensively to disrupting passing lanes. On the offensive end, he should see an increase in minutes this season where he can display his three-level scoring ability.
Dallas Lambert, Port Charlotte
The 6-4 junior small forward is a pure left-handed shooter who can score on all three levels. Lambert thrives in the open court where he can create the offense when given space as he can score off the bounce as well as off the catch. He is an athletic wing who can rebound effectively on both ends of the floor as well as being very active in the passing lanes.
Owen McLaughlin, New Smyrna Beach
The 6-6 junior small forward has a knack for attacking the defense and creating contact without letting it affect his focus. His explosiveness on the break makes him a force to be reckoned with, as he can quickly turn defense into offense.
Maximo Ortega, Pembroke Pines Charter
The 6-2 senior point guard is a true point guard with a high IQ who reads and reacts to the game and plays both ends of the floor exceptionally well. Offensively, he shoots the ball well and is an efficient passer. Defensively, he can guard on and off the ball at a high level applying constant pressure on the opposing guards forcing them to make a quick decision with the ball.
Maddox Palmer, Ponte Vedra
The 6-6 junior shooting guard can attack the rim finishing effectively on both sides of the basket. Palmer has a strong knack for knocking down shots off the catch as he has expanded his game into becoming a true three-level scorer. He has a strong IQ, and he makes great decisions with the basketball in his hands. Palmer is also an above-average defender where he moves exceptionally well out on the perimeter as well as contesting tough shots around the rim.
Carter Reins, Jesuit (Tampa)
The 6-8 senior power forward is a natural athlete who can score on all three levels, as well as play versatile defense out on the floor. Reins has great length and footwork where he can use his mobility to defend out on the perimeter. Reins uses his size at the front of the rim with a soft touch and great hands.
JT Tipton, Lecanto
Tipton is your traditional point guard who is a pass-first guard who can get his teammates involved whether it’s off the bounce or the catch. Tipton has a natural court-vision where he hits his teammates in stride where they can finish around the rim. Defensively, Tipton has sneaky athleticism where he rebounds exceptionally well from the guard position and can dictate the pace of the game.
Anthony Walcott, Miami Norland
The 6-5 sophomore combo guard comes over from Columbus where he is a score-first guard who can connect on all three levels. On the defensive end, he is long and wiry where he can rebound from both sides of the basket at a high clip.
Cornelius White, Gainesville
The 6-7 junior forward brings good size, length, and physicality where he can defend the front of the rim without fouling. On the offensive end, he has a reliable jump shot as well as having the ability to stretch the floor knocking down shots from behind the arc at a high rate. He is also a good rebounder who can push the basketball up the floor in transition.