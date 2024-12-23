Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/23/2024)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players continue to score big on the court this holiday season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 32 athletes from games played Dec. 16-21, 2024, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Dec. 9-14, 2024: Foundation Academy G Alex Nichols
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Josh Pitts, PG, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Senior pumped in 17 points to guide the Eagles past DeLand, 66-65, in the championship game of the Gus Gibbs Memorial Tournament at DeLand High School. Earlier, he had 16 points in a 91-51 win against McKeel Academy of Lakeland.
Darius Washington, PG/SG, Edgewater
The 6-foot-3 senior standout poured in 22 points in a 66-53 loss to Mater Dei (Calif.) in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers.
CJ Ingram, G, Montverde Academy
The 6-6 senior scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Eagles past Oak Ridge, 83-74, in the semifinals of the City of Palms Classic. Earlier, he had 17 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double in a 68-63 win against Millenium (Ariz.); and 19 points and six assists in a 96-77 victory against Archbishop Carroll.
Dante Allen, G, Montverde Academy
The 6-6 senior poured in an impressive 30 points in a win against Archbishop Carroll.
Jamier Jones, F, Oak Ridge
The 6-6 senior recorded 22 points and six rebounds in a loss to Montverde Academy. Earlier, he had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 73-50 victory against Owasso (Okla.); and 25 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 103-61 win against Bishop McNamara (Md.).
Tijay Jones, G, Liberty (Kissimmee)
Star senior erupted for 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double in a 61-49 win against Lake Buena Vista. Earlier, he had 19 points and seven rebounds in a 75-61 win against Haines City.
Jace Grover, SF/PF, International Community (Winter Park)
Super sophomore poured in 25 points to guide the Comets past Geneva School, 77-55.
Savion Viser, G, Poinciana
The 6-4 junior scored 18 points to lead the Eagles past Bridge to Independence, 63-50.
Yariel Bonilla, G/SG, Life Christian Academy
Junior poured in 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in an 80-48 victory against Faith Christian.
Willie Griggs, G/F, Hope Academy
The talented 6-7 junior recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 72-55 win against South Sumter. Earlier, he had 17 points and nine rebounds in a 65-53 win against Orlando Christian Prep.
Sylus Cory, F/G, Harmony
The 6-3 senior scored 23 points in a 58-49 win against Hagerty.
London Hatch, SG/SF, Dr. Phillips
The 6-3 junior continued his torrid play with 26 points and nine rebounds in a 75-57 victory against Horizon.
Josiah Brown, F/G, Faith Christian
The 6-4 senior scored 18 points to lead the Lions past Orangewood Christian, 74-56.
Mikey Madueme, SF, Lake Highland Prep
Talented junior poured in 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds to march the Highlanders past Ponte Vedra, 58-52.
Malaki Baker, UT, St. Cloud
The 6-6 junior broke loose for a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks to power the Bulldogs past Poinciana, 49-45, in an Orange Belt Conference game.
Will Ryan, G, Winter Park
Junior pumped in 22 points in a 78-50 win against Dr. Phillips. Later, he had 16 points and six rebounds to guide the Wildcats past University High (Orlando), 37-26.
James Nowells, SG, Olympia
Star sophomore scored 20 points and pulled down five rebounds to march the Titans past West Orange, 72-27. Earlier, he had 17 points and six rebounds in a 72-52 win against Lake Brantley.
Jude Angervil, F, Apopka
The 6-5 senior scored 18 points, including the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, to lead the Blue Darters past Ocoee, 57-56, in an Orange County showdown.
Princeton Gordon, C/PF, Ocoee
The 6-6 senior dropped 24 points on Apopka in a loss.
Joshua Joehill, G, East Ridge
Junior erupted for 20 points and six rebounds in a 61-49 win against Umatilla.
Sebastian Rivera, G, Southland Christian (Kissimmee)
Sophomore recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 steals in 78-52 win against DME Academy Blue.
TJ Drain, PF, Windermere High
The 6-8 senior poured in 25 points to push the Wolverines past Evans, 74-56, in an Orange County showdown.
Travis Ligene, UT, Lake Buena Vista
Senior scored 20 points to power the Vipers past Innovation, 71-44.
Julian DeClou, UT, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-4 junior continued his stellar play with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 64-59 win against Windermere Prep.
Josh Mercado, G/F, Foundation Academy
Talented 6-3 junior erupted for 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Lions past Mount Dora Christian, 74-57.
Kirk Duhaney, F/SF/SG, Elite Prep Academy (Orlando)
The 6-5 junior poured in 25 points in a 53-48 victory against Crooms Academy.
Aiden Heflin, SF, DeLand
Senior recorded 15 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double and had two steals in an 84-51 win against University High (Orange City).
Tyler McKnight, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach
Junior poured in 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and four assists to propel the Barracudas past Deltona, 78-69.
Henry Lane, G, Melbourne Central Catholic
Super sophomore recorded 19 points, four rebounds, six assists and six steals to power the Hustlers past Four Corners (Davenport), 57-48.
Justin Williams, F/C, Brevard Christian
Senior recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds and added two assists and two steals in a 53-46 victory against Edgewood.
Conlan Oakley, W/F, Rockledge
Talented junior (6-3, 220 pounds) notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to power the Raiders past Eau Gallie 56-48.
Dontay Williams, F, Sebastian River
Junior erupted for 18 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added three steals to guide the Sharks past Lincoln Park Academy (Fort Pierce), 60-44.
