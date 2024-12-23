High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/23/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 5 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

Senior point guard Josh Pitts pumped in 17 points to lead The Master's Academy of Oviedo past DeLand, 66-65, in the championship game of the Gus Gibbs Memorial Tournament at DeLand High School. His efforts earned him a nomination for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Senior point guard Josh Pitts pumped in 17 points to lead The Master's Academy of Oviedo past DeLand, 66-65, in the championship game of the Gus Gibbs Memorial Tournament at DeLand High School. His efforts earned him a nomination for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week. / BIGHITSLIVE / X

Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players continue to score big on the court this holiday season.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 32 athletes from games played Dec. 16-21, 2024, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for Dec. 9-14, 2024: Foundation Academy G Alex Nichols

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Josh Pitts, PG, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)

Senior pumped in 17 points to guide the Eagles past DeLand, 66-65, in the championship game of the Gus Gibbs Memorial Tournament at DeLand High School. Earlier, he had 16 points in a 91-51 win against McKeel Academy of Lakeland.

Darius Washington, PG/SG, Edgewater

The 6-foot-3 senior standout poured in 22 points in a 66-53 loss to Mater Dei (Calif.) in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers.

CJ Ingram, G, Montverde Academy

The 6-6 senior scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Eagles past Oak Ridge, 83-74, in the semifinals of the City of Palms Classic. Earlier, he had 17 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double in a 68-63 win against Millenium (Ariz.); and 19 points and six assists in a 96-77 victory against Archbishop Carroll.

Dante Allen, G, Montverde Academy

The 6-6 senior poured in an impressive 30 points in a win against Archbishop Carroll.

Jamier Jones, F, Oak Ridge

The 6-6 senior recorded 22 points and six rebounds in a loss to Montverde Academy. Earlier, he had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 73-50 victory against Owasso (Okla.); and 25 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 103-61 win against Bishop McNamara (Md.).

Tijay Jones, G, Liberty (Kissimmee)

Star senior erupted for 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double in a 61-49 win against Lake Buena Vista. Earlier, he had 19 points and seven rebounds in a 75-61 win against Haines City.

Jace Grover, SF/PF, International Community (Winter Park)

Super sophomore poured in 25 points to guide the Comets past Geneva School, 77-55.

Savion Viser, G, Poinciana

The 6-4 junior scored 18 points to lead the Eagles past Bridge to Independence, 63-50.

Yariel Bonilla, G/SG, Life Christian Academy

Junior poured in 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in an 80-48 victory against Faith Christian.

Willie Griggs, G/F, Hope Academy

The talented 6-7 junior recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 72-55 win against South Sumter. Earlier, he had 17 points and nine rebounds in a 65-53 win against Orlando Christian Prep.

Sylus Cory, F/G, Harmony

The 6-3 senior scored 23 points in a 58-49 win against Hagerty.

London Hatch, SG/SF, Dr. Phillips

The 6-3 junior continued his torrid play with 26 points and nine rebounds in a 75-57 victory against Horizon.

Josiah Brown, F/G, Faith Christian

The 6-4 senior scored 18 points to lead the Lions past Orangewood Christian, 74-56.

Mikey Madueme, SF, Lake Highland Prep

Talented junior poured in 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds to march the Highlanders past Ponte Vedra, 58-52.

Malaki Baker, UT, St. Cloud

The 6-6 junior broke loose for a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks to power the Bulldogs past Poinciana, 49-45, in an Orange Belt Conference game.

Will Ryan, G, Winter Park

Junior pumped in 22 points in a 78-50 win against Dr. Phillips. Later, he had 16 points and six rebounds to guide the Wildcats past University High (Orlando), 37-26.

James Nowells, SG, Olympia

Star sophomore scored 20 points and pulled down five rebounds to march the Titans past West Orange, 72-27. Earlier, he had 17 points and six rebounds in a 72-52 win against Lake Brantley.

Jude Angervil, F, Apopka

The 6-5 senior scored 18 points, including the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, to lead the Blue Darters past Ocoee, 57-56, in an Orange County showdown.

Princeton Gordon, C/PF, Ocoee

The 6-6 senior dropped 24 points on Apopka in a loss.

Joshua Joehill, G, East Ridge

Junior erupted for 20 points and six rebounds in a 61-49 win against Umatilla.

Sebastian Rivera, G, Southland Christian (Kissimmee)

Sophomore recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 steals in 78-52 win against DME Academy Blue.

TJ Drain, PF, Windermere High

The 6-8 senior poured in 25 points to push the Wolverines past Evans, 74-56, in an Orange County showdown.

Travis Ligene, UT, Lake Buena Vista

Senior scored 20 points to power the Vipers past Innovation, 71-44.

Julian DeClou, UT, Central Florida Christian Academy

The 6-4 junior continued his stellar play with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 64-59 win against Windermere Prep.

Josh Mercado, G/F, Foundation Academy

Talented 6-3 junior erupted for 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Lions past Mount Dora Christian, 74-57.

Kirk Duhaney, F/SF/SG, Elite Prep Academy (Orlando)

The 6-5 junior poured in 25 points in a 53-48 victory against Crooms Academy.

Aiden Heflin, SF, DeLand

Senior recorded 15 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double and had two steals in an 84-51 win against University High (Orange City).

Tyler McKnight, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach

Junior poured in 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and four assists to propel the Barracudas past Deltona, 78-69.

Henry Lane, G, Melbourne Central Catholic

Super sophomore recorded 19 points, four rebounds, six assists and six steals to power the Hustlers past Four Corners (Davenport), 57-48.

Justin Williams, F/C, Brevard Christian

Senior recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds and added two assists and two steals in a 53-46 victory against Edgewood.

Conlan Oakley, W/F, Rockledge

Talented junior (6-3, 220 pounds) notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to power the Raiders past Eau Gallie 56-48.

Dontay Williams, F, Sebastian River

Junior erupted for 18 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added three steals to guide the Sharks past Lincoln Park Academy (Fort Pierce), 60-44.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida