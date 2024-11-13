Vote: Who is the Florida Boys Basketball Class 1A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Wednesday, November 20 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Treig Burke, Orlando Christian Prep
Burke makes a strong case that he can be one of the most successful coaches in the state. He has led the Warriors to the state championship game in each of the last five seasons (3-2 record).
Michael DuBose, North Florida Educational Institute
DuBose will look to lead the Fighting Eagles back to the Final Four for the second time in three years.
Jim Ervin, Williston
Ervin, has led the Red Devils to back-to-back state championships and has also reached the playoffs in each of his first four seasons at the helm. Ervin has a record of 84-26 during his time at Williston.
Steve Fitzgerald, Victory Christian Academy
Fitzgerald has led the Storm to back-to-back regional final appearances. He has also had 20+ win seasons in each of the last two seasons as they are still searching for the school’s first-ever final-four appearance. Could this be the year they finally get over Orlando Christian Prep?
Ben Jones, Impact Christian Academy
Jones helped lead the Lions to their first Final Four since the 2020-2021 season last year. He has had a winning season in eight of the nine seasons he’s been at the helm of Impact Christian Academy.
Ian Gibson, St. John’s Country Day
Gibson led the Spartans to their most wins in school history (21) last season and reached the regional quarterfinals.
Chris Hurt, North Florida Christian
Hurt is in just his second season with the Eagles and is looking to lead them to their first district title in school history.
Zach Reynolds, North Tampa Christian Academy
Reynolds led the Titans to the school’s first district title as well as their first playoff win in school history in 2023-2024. The Titans have bolstered their schedule this season where they’ll be playing in the Sun Bash Orlando, Holiday Hoopsgiving, Sun Bash Tampa, Wally Keller Classic, and the Longhorn Classic.
David Roe, Sagemont
The Lions have won back-to-back state championships over Orlando Christian Prep. Roe will have a lot of key pieces this season where they will be led by 6-5 senior guard Matthew Able (Miami commit)
Albert Settles, Central Florida Christian Academy
Settles is in his first season with the Eagles where he will look to lead them back into the playoffs after a disappointing 2023-2024 season under Tyler Chapman.