Vote: Who is the Florida Girls Basketball Class 1A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off this week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
James Brown, FAMU DRS
Brown takes over as the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Florida A&M Developmental Research School following the departure of Ericka Cromartie who is joining the Florida A&M University women’s basketball coaching staff.
Chanel Davila, Miami Christian
Davila has led the Victors to two state championships (2021, and 2022) during her five years as a head coach.
Kevin Green, North Tampa Christian
Green is in his second season as the head Girls’ Basketball Coach at North Tampa Christian.
Chris Griffin, Victory Christian Academy
Griffin is entering his third season at Victory Christian Academy. He led the Storm to a 15-9 record in 2023-2024.
Karrmayne King, Keswick Christian
King is the only active coach in the state of Florida where she has over 500 coaching wins in volleyball and 600 wins in basketball. King was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Hall of Fame in 2020.
Tyler Miller, St. John’s Country Day
Miller enters her second season as the head girls basketball coach at St. John’s Country Day. Miller led the Lady Spartans to a 19-8 record in his first year.
Perry Petruccelli, Mount Dora Christian Academy
Petruccelli enters his third season at Mount Dora Christian Academy. He has gone 40-17 in his two-plus seasons so far leading the Lady Bulldogs.
Jeff Price, Grandview Prep
Price will look to lead a talented squad that is led by Lena Girardi (Oklahoma State commit) and Abby Price (Maine commit). The Pride are among the favorites to win the Class 1A Girls Basketball state title in March.