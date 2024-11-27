Vote: Who is the Florida Heartlands High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week?
We have looked at schools across the Florida Heartlands area and nominated 8 athletes for games played November 18-23, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Florida Heartlands Area Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Ava Anderson, McKeel Academy
Anderson is averaging 18.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game through two games this season.
Bianca Barroso, Victory Christian Academy
Barroso is averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 3.7 steals per game through three games this season.
Lorianys Castanon-Cruz, Mulberry
Cruz is averaging a whopping 34.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 6.0 steals per game through the first two games this season.
Jade Grier, Victory Christian Academy
The 5-5 junior guard is averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game through three games this season.
Serenity Hardy, Winter Haven
Hardy finished with a game-high 27 points and 3 rebounds in their season-opening win over Cardinal Mooney on November 19.
Sofia Hernandez, Santa Fe Catholic
Hernandez had a game-high 23 points, 6 assists, and 11 steals in a win over Universal Academy on November 21.
Zakharia Rutledge, George Jenkins
Rutledge finished with a near double-double (20 points and 9 rebounds) in their season-opening win over Sebring.
Destiny Witherspoon, Lake Wales
Witherspoon is averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Highlanders through two games this season.