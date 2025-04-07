High School

Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?

Andy Villamarzo

Forest Key Black (21) passes during MAC flag football tournament Championship game against Belleview at Lake Weir High School in Ocala, FL on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner]
Forest Key Black (21) passes during MAC flag football tournament Championship game against Belleview at Lake Weir High School in Ocala, FL on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner] / Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Mid-Central Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll. 

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brooke Zeller, Alachua Santa Fe

Zeller was effective through the air and on the ground in Santa Fe's 18-14 victory over Buchholz, compiling 305 total yards and three touchdowns.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.

Here are the nominees:

Isabella Alexander, Buchholz

Alexander helped the Bobcats to a 20-19 victory over Bradford, completing 18-of-34 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Gabby Correa, Ocala Forest

The junior defensive back led the way in a 33-0 victory over Lake Weir, intercepting two passes.

Zoey Brown, Wildwood

Brown had a huge game in the Wildcats' 46-0 victory over Leesburg last week, completing 8-of-13 passes for 100 yards and five touchdowns. Also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Tony'ah Boggs, Dunnellon

The Tigers defeated North Marion 19-6 last week behind the play of the sophomore quarterback, who accounted for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Boggs also notched three interceptions on defense.

Sofia Florian, The Villages

Plenty of freshmen around the state have been showing out and Florian did so in a 21-0 win over Crystal River, catching five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Hannah Mason, Belleview

The Rattlers' quarterback was solid in the team's 26-6 win over Ocala West Port, completed 13-of-22 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Bella Maurice, Belleview

Maurice led the defensive charge and notched three sacks in the Rattlers' victory over Ocala West Port.

Alee Horton, Keystone Heights

The Indians' signal caller led the way in Keystone Heights' 13-12 win over Columbia, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

