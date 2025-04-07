Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Mid-Central Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brooke Zeller, Alachua Santa Fe
Zeller was effective through the air and on the ground in Santa Fe's 18-14 victory over Buchholz, compiling 305 total yards and three touchdowns.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Isabella Alexander, Buchholz
Alexander helped the Bobcats to a 20-19 victory over Bradford, completing 18-of-34 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
Gabby Correa, Ocala Forest
The junior defensive back led the way in a 33-0 victory over Lake Weir, intercepting two passes.
Zoey Brown, Wildwood
Brown had a huge game in the Wildcats' 46-0 victory over Leesburg last week, completing 8-of-13 passes for 100 yards and five touchdowns. Also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Tony'ah Boggs, Dunnellon
The Tigers defeated North Marion 19-6 last week behind the play of the sophomore quarterback, who accounted for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Boggs also notched three interceptions on defense.
Sofia Florian, The Villages
Plenty of freshmen around the state have been showing out and Florian did so in a 21-0 win over Crystal River, catching five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Hannah Mason, Belleview
The Rattlers' quarterback was solid in the team's 26-6 win over Ocala West Port, completed 13-of-22 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Bella Maurice, Belleview
Maurice led the defensive charge and notched three sacks in the Rattlers' victory over Ocala West Port.
Alee Horton, Keystone Heights
The Indians' signal caller led the way in Keystone Heights' 13-12 win over Columbia, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
