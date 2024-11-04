Vote : Who is the South Florida football Player of the Week? (11/4/2024)
For many South Florida football programs, Halloween Week marked the end of the regular season. While many area teams are moving on to the postseason, there’s also a large number of schools that had their years come to a close.
Regardless of what’s next, SBLive tracks all the action and now it’s time for our regular season final South Florida Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Marcus Antelo of Doral Academy.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in next week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jonathan Bueno, RB, Western
The sophomore is one of the top backs in South Florida. In a win against West Broward, Bueno had 128 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).
Cristian Mata, QB, Piper
Piper has been one of the top teams in Broward County, and Mata has guided the offense. In a 49-14 win against South Broward, Mata compiled 134 total yards, with 86 coming through the air on 5-for-7 passing.
Jaylin Jackson, WR, Carol City
The Chiefs blanked Somerset Prep, 35-0, with Jackson scoring three touchdowns while compiling 102 yards on three receptions.
Calique Gary, DB, Monsignor Pace
With the game on the line, Gary made a key fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter in a 28-27 win against Goleman. The freshman finished with seven tackles.
Jayden Torres, QB, Cardinal Gibbons
The Chiefs came up short against Miramar, but Torres had an impressive performance, throwing for 257 yards and four touchdowns. The quarterback also rushed for 49 yards on 10 attempts.
Jack Spaeder, QB, Monarch
The Knights won a high-scoring affair against Blanche Ely, 52-42, with Spaeder completing 9 of 13 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, and two extra point conversions.
Julien Halley, RB/WR, Piper
A workhorse, Halley rushed for 89 yards on 21 carries, and scored three touchdowns in the lopsided win against South Broward.
Javian Mallory, RB, West Boca Raton
In a battle of unbeatens, West Boca Raton defeated Atlantic, 28-14, to improve to 9-0. Mallory gained 179 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Jayden Miller, QB, NSU University
The Sharks cruised to a 42-6 win against St. Edward’s on Halloween night. Miller threw for 214 yards, with two touchdowns, and he ran for another score.
Erick Hernandez, OL, Doral Academy
It’s time to recognize standout offensive line play. Doral defeated Miami High, 28-21, and Hernandez stood out on the Firebirds’ offensive attack.
Khamari Marceus, WR, Columbus
Making quick work of Archbishop Carroll, the Explorers won 35-6. Marceus had 60 yards on two receptions. He also had one rushing attempt and grinded out 17-yards.
Daveon Black, CB, Monsignor Pace
In a close-call-win against Goleman, Black picked off a pass and returned it 25 yards. The junior, who also plays receiver, came up big as the Spartans improved to 7-2 for the season.
Joshua Rivera, RB, Archbishop Carroll
In the Bulldogs running attack, Rivera gets a bulk of the carries. The senior gained 137 yards on 26 attempts in a loss to Columbus.
Kaleb Declaire, DB, South Plantation
In a loss to Plantation, Declaire was a standout on defense.
James Perrone, QB, Southridge
In a convincing win against South Dade, Perrone accounted for four touchdowns (two passing and two rushing) and he threw for 125 yards.
Tyler Jackson, WR, Cardinal Gibbons
A versatile athlete and play maker, Jackson scored three touchdowns and had 102 receiving yards for the Chiefs.
Antwaun Parham, WR, Monarch
It’s been a big week for Parham. Along with scoring a couple of touchdowns against Blanche Ely, the senior also received an offer from Notre Dame. He also has a visit scheduled with Tulane.
Kamron Wilson, DE, Southridge
The Spartans defense limited South Dade to just one touchdown, and Wilson was a standout with three sacks.
Khamarian Young, WR, Western
In their blowout win over West Broward, the Wildcats received strong contributions from many players. Young was the leading receiver with five catches for 69 yards.