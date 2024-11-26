Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (11/25/2024)
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played November 18-23, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian Academy
Abaev recorded 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in their season-opening win over Coral Glades on November 19.
Samuel Cano, North Broward Prep
Cano recorded a double-double (15 points and 11 rebounds) in their season-opening win over Archbishop McCarthy on November 21.
Rafael Diaz, Miami Palmetto
Diaz is averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game through the first two games this season.
Santiago Henriquez, Miami Palmetto
Henriquez is averaging 21.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.3 steals per game through the first three games this season.
Maximo Ortega, Pembroke Pines Charter
Ortega recorded 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in their season-opening win over Stoneman Douglas on November 19.
Collin Paul, Calvary Christian Academy
Paul recorded a double-double (24 points and 15 rebounds) in their season-opening win over Coral Glades on November 19.
Jaxon Richardson, Columbus
Richardson recorded a double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds) in their season-opening loss to Prolific Prep (California) on November 19.
Kellson “KJ” Sandi, St. Thomas Aquinas
Sandi is getting it done on both ends of the floor, averaging 12.5 points and 3.0 steals per game through the first two games this season.
Clarence Westbrook, St. Thomas Aquinas
Westbrook is averaging a team-high 23.5 points per game through the first two games this season.
Graham Yanowitch, Palmer Trinity
Through the first three games this season, Yanowitch is averaging 17.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.