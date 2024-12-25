Vote: Who Is The South Florida High School Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/25/2024)
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 16-21, 2024
We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Matthew Able, Sagemont
Able averaged 24.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in two games played for the Lions last week.
Cameron Boozer, Columbus
The Duke University signee took home the City of Palms Classic Co-MVP award, where he averaged 20.2 points per game in four games.
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy
The 6-9 junior guard averaged 23.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from the field in three games played at the City of Palms Classic.
Myles Fuentes, Riviera Prep
The 6-0 sophomore guard finished with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field in a 70-50 win over Coronado (Nevada) on December 20.
Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy
The 6-4 senior guard and University of Florida commit made All-Tournament honors at the City of Palms Classic, scoring 33 of his 41 points in the second half against La Lumiere (Indiana) on December 18.
Maximo Ortega, Pembroke Pines Charter
The 6-2 senior point guard finished with 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 64-54 win over Pace Academy (Georgia) on December 19.
Cristian Rosado, North Broward Prep
The 6-1 senior point guard averaged 13.6 points per game in three games played for the Eagles last week.
Kevin Thomas, Sagemont
The 6-8 junior forward finished with 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in a win over RWE at the Hoopfest in Paradise on December 18.
Calvin Thompson, Western
The 6-3 junior guard finished with 17 points and 3 rebounds in a win over Kell (Georgia) on December 19.
Dwayne Wimbley Jr, St. Thomas Aquinas
The 6-6 senior guard and Florida State commit finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks in a 64-55 win over St. Francis Prep (NY) on December 20.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi