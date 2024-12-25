High School

Vote: Who Is The South Florida High School Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/25/2024)

Here are the 10 nominations from last week's games

Ross Van De Griek

Scenes from the championship game at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Miami Columbus High School beat Montverde Academy to take home the crown.
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 16-21, 2024

We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 16-21, 2024. We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week's nominees: 

Here are the nominations:

Matthew Able, Sagemont

Able averaged 24.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in two games played for the Lions last week. 

Cameron Boozer, Columbus

The Duke University signee took home the City of Palms Classic Co-MVP award, where he averaged 20.2 points per game in four games. 

Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy

The 6-9 junior guard averaged 23.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from the field in three games played at the City of Palms Classic.

Myles Fuentes, Riviera Prep

The 6-0 sophomore guard finished with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field in a 70-50 win over Coronado (Nevada) on December 20. 

Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy

The 6-4 senior guard and University of Florida commit made All-Tournament honors at the City of Palms Classic, scoring 33 of his 41 points in the second half against La Lumiere (Indiana) on December 18.

Maximo Ortega, Pembroke Pines Charter

The 6-2 senior point guard finished with 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 64-54 win over Pace Academy (Georgia) on December 19. 

Cristian Rosado, North Broward Prep

The 6-1 senior point guard averaged 13.6 points per game in three games played for the Eagles last week. 

Kevin Thomas, Sagemont

The 6-8 junior forward finished with 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in a win over RWE at the Hoopfest in Paradise on December 18. 

Calvin Thompson, Western

The 6-3 junior guard finished with 17 points and 3 rebounds in a win over Kell (Georgia) on December 19. 

Dwayne Wimbley Jr, St. Thomas Aquinas

The 6-6 senior guard and Florida State commit finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks in a 64-55 win over St. Francis Prep (NY) on December 20.

