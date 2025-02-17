Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 players for games played February 12.
We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Caleb Gaskins, Columbus (Junior)
Gaskins finished with a game-high 29 points on a perfect 12-of-12 shooting night from the field in a 93-54 opening-round win over Doral Academy.
Dwayne Wimbley Jr, St. Thomas Aquinas (Senior)
Wimbley Jr. finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in a 69-44 opening-round win over Dwyer.
Maximo Ortega, Pembroke Pines Charter (Senior)
Ortega finished with 21 points and four assists in a 72-54 opening-round win over Atlantic.
Zemari Days, Pembroke Pines Charter (Senior)
Days finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in a 72-54 opening-round win over Atlantic.
Miguel Orbe, Miami Country Day (Sophomore)
Orbe finished with 19 points, two assists, and two steals in a 75-70 opening-round win over Divine Savior Academy.
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy (Junior)
Constanza finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds in a 85-63 opening-round win over Hialeah Educational Academy.
Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy (Senior)
Lloyd finished with 27 points, two assists, and three steals in a 85-63 opening-round win over Hialeah Educational Academy.
Matthew Able, Sagemont (Senior)
Able finished with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals in a 79-36 opening-round win over Schoolhouse Prep.
Kevin Thomas, Sagemont (Junior)
Thomas finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and three steals in a 79-36 opening-round win over Schoolhouse Prep.
Juawayne Walters, Boyd Anderson (Junior)
Walters finished with 16 points and six assists in a 64-56 opening-round win over Martin County.