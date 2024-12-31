Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/2024)
The Florida High School Girls Basketball season has begun and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Florida Florida high school girls basketball player of the week award from December 16-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, January 5th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep
The Oklahoma State signee finished with a game-high 31 points and seven assists in a 64-56 win over Folsom (California) on December 28.
Naya Hardisson, Miami Southridge
The 5-7 sophomore guard finished with a game-high 30 points in a 71-43 loss to Bradley Central (Tennessee) on December 27.
Jaelynn Housey, Nova
Housey recorded back-to-back double-doubles against Paul VI (Virginia) and Holy Innocents Episcopal (Georgia) on December 20 and December 21.
Kaydie Strum, North Broward Prep
The 5-9 senior guard finished with 16 points in a 60-18 win over Winthrop College Preparatory Academy on December 20.
London Thomas, St. Thomas Aquinas
The 6-0 freshman guard averaged 25.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in four games played for the Raiders, where they finished with a 2-2 record in that span.
Vanessa Vancott, Mater Lakes Academy
Vancott averaged 21.6 points per game in three games played for the Lady Bears. Most recently finishing with 34 points and eight rebounds in a 58-55 win over Jensen Beach on December 23.
Stephanie Vega, Doral Academy
The 5-7 junior guard averaged 23.0 points per game in three games played for the Firebirds. Doral Academy went 3-0 in that span, winning all their games by double digits.
Maddie Wallhoff, Westminster Academy
The Palm Beach Atlantic signee finished with a game-high 32 points in a 75-36 win over Charlotte on December 28.
