Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week (12/9/24)?

Here are 10 candidates worthy of your vote

Barron Collier defeated Mariner 65-24 on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in a Barron Collier Turkey Shootout round-robin game.
It's time once again to pick the SBLive Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. You get to help choose by voting in our poll below.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Juju Castillo of Palmetto Ridge.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Nominations can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Evan Adams, Palmetto Ridge

Went for 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and an assists as the Bears beat Immokalee to move to 5-0

Josh Benbenisty, Canterbury

Scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Cougars to victory over Estero

Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier

Dropped a triple-double in a win over rival Naples, going for 31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals

Jayce Cora, Community School

In two games last week he tallied 24 points, 17 rebounds, nine blocks and four steals.

Elijah Felix, Cape Coral

Had 15 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Seahawks past East Lee

Adrian Llamo, Naples

His 29 points were the difference as the Golden Eagles earned a 68-64 win against Gulf Coast

Zack Louzao, Oasis

Guided the Sharks to back-to-back wins by accumulating 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists

Jahquez Outten, Evangelical Christian

Led the Sentinels with 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in two games

Asa Rogosich, Southwest Florida Christian Academy

Recorded a school-record 15 steals as part of a triple-double with 33 points and 10 assists

Ja’Mahdi Ward, South Fort Myers

Notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, plus three assists, two steals and two blocks, in a win over Canterbury

Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

