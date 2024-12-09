Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week (12/9/24)?
It's time once again to pick the SBLive Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. You get to help choose by voting in our poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Juju Castillo of Palmetto Ridge.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Nominations can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Evan Adams, Palmetto Ridge
Went for 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and an assists as the Bears beat Immokalee to move to 5-0
Josh Benbenisty, Canterbury
Scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Cougars to victory over Estero
Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier
Dropped a triple-double in a win over rival Naples, going for 31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals
Jayce Cora, Community School
In two games last week he tallied 24 points, 17 rebounds, nine blocks and four steals.
Elijah Felix, Cape Coral
Had 15 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Seahawks past East Lee
Adrian Llamo, Naples
His 29 points were the difference as the Golden Eagles earned a 68-64 win against Gulf Coast
Zack Louzao, Oasis
Guided the Sharks to back-to-back wins by accumulating 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists
Jahquez Outten, Evangelical Christian
Led the Sentinels with 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in two games
Asa Rogosich, Southwest Florida Christian Academy
Recorded a school-record 15 steals as part of a triple-double with 33 points and 10 assists
Ja’Mahdi Ward, South Fort Myers
Notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, plus three assists, two steals and two blocks, in a win over Canterbury