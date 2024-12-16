Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week (12/16/24)?
It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Sheila Forbes of Barron Collier
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Nominations for the next poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Angelina Insana, Aubrey Rogers
Had 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals as the Patriots handed Gulf Coast its first loss to a Collier County program in eight years
Amiya Lewis, Estero
Scored 28 points to lead the Wildcats to a 53-42 victory over rival Cape Coral
Fara Louissaint, Lely
Led the Trojans with 31 total points in back-to-back victories last week
Molly Loveall, First Baptist Academy
Had a strong all-around performance in two wins, tallying 10 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and 11 points
Areille Marc, Evangelical Christian
Drilled three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to help the Sentinels to a narrow win over Canterbury
Casey O’Connell, Canterbury
Went for a double-double in a victory over Estero, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals
Cameron O’Halloran, Bishop Verot
Put up a game-high 28 points to lead the Vikings to a 49-42 win over Lemon Bay
Jess Santa, Port Charlotte
Scored a total of 31 points on back-to-back nights to lead the Pirates to wins over rivals North Port and Charlotte
Rianne Smith, Lehigh
Dropped 43 points, a season-high in Southwest Florida, and 25 points in two straight victories last week
Jena Walsh, Gulf Coast
Finished with seven steals and seven assists and added eight points as the Sharks got a win over Immokalee