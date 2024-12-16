High School

Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week (12/16/24)?

Pick your favorite candidate out of these 10 nominees

Adam Fisher

Evangelical Christian traveled to Naples to take on First Baptist in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Evangelical Christian traveled to Naples to take on First Baptist in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. / Rok Baller LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Sheila Forbes of Barron Collier

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Nominations for the next poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Angelina Insana, Aubrey Rogers

Had 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals as the Patriots handed Gulf Coast its first loss to a Collier County program in eight years

Amiya Lewis, Estero

Scored 28 points to lead the Wildcats to a 53-42 victory over rival Cape Coral

Fara Louissaint, Lely

Led the Trojans with 31 total points in back-to-back victories last week

Molly Loveall, First Baptist Academy

Had a strong all-around performance in two wins, tallying 10 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and 11 points

Areille Marc, Evangelical Christian

Drilled three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to help the Sentinels to a narrow win over Canterbury

Casey O’Connell, Canterbury

Went for a double-double in a victory over Estero, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals

Cameron O’Halloran, Bishop Verot

Put up a game-high 28 points to lead the Vikings to a 49-42 win over Lemon Bay

Jess Santa, Port Charlotte

Scored a total of 31 points on back-to-back nights to lead the Pirates to wins over rivals North Port and Charlotte

Rianne Smith, Lehigh

Dropped 43 points, a season-high in Southwest Florida, and 25 points in two straight victories last week

Jena Walsh, Gulf Coast

Finished with seven steals and seven assists and added eight points as the Sharks got a win over Immokalee

Published
Adam Fisher
ADAM FISHER

Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Florida