Vote: Who is the Top North Suncoast High School Baseball Returning Player in 2025?
With the 2025 regular season in Florida high school baseball just getting started, which returning players could contend for being the MVP of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best players from the area who should guide their teams to success with their performance this spring.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who is the top returning player for this 2025 Florida North Suncoast high school baseball season.
Voting ends March 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Mills Carrillo, Jr., Wesley Chapel
He hit .459 to lead the Wildcats in 2024, with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBI in 23 games.
Sean Roche, Jr., Wesley Chapel
A year ago he drove in 27 runs in 30 games for the Wildcats, hitting .321 with nine doubles, two triples and a home run.
Brady McMurdo, Sr., Nature Coast
The catcher hit .453 to pace the Sharks in 2024 with eight doubles and 15 RBI, and also walked 18 times to give him a .580 on-base percentage.
Jackson Hoyt, Sr., Nature Coast
The left-hander who signed with the University of Florida went 4-1 with a 0.54 ERA last year, striking out 67 batters in 38.2 innings, and he also hit .357 with eight doubles and 13 RBI in 17 games.
Logan Koslin, Sr., Mitchell
The infielder led the Mustangs hitting .453 last season, totaling four doubles, a triple, 14 runs and 12 RBI in 19 games.
Jayce Rollins, Sr., Pasco
The Florida Southern signee went 5-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 2024, the right-hander striking out 61 in 36 innings, and also batted .406 with four doubles, two home runs, 19 runs and 25 RBI in 24 games.
Boomer Newton, Jr., Pasco
The Pirates shortstop hit .348 in 2024 with 28 runs scored and also had 17 walks leading to a .478 on-base percentage, while going 1-0 with a 3.10 ERA and three saves.
Dominic Italiano, Sr., Sunlake
The Seahawks’ top hitter last season with an average of .366 to go with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 17 runs and 24 RBI in 20 games.
Jack Strong, Sr., Weeki Wachee
The Hornets ace went 6-3 with a 1.42 ERA in 2024, striking out 99 batters in 64 innings, tossing three complete games, one shutout and a no-hitter.
Carson Cooley, Sr., River Ridge
The Royal Knights’ top pitcher last season went 5-3 with a 2.17 ERA, striking out 76 batters across 58 innings.
