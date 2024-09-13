Vote: Who is the top offensive player in Northeast Florida so far in 2024?
We are just before the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Northeast Florida and there’s no shortage of athletes on the offensive side of the ball performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that players are showing out in the 904 as that’s been the case in the past many times over.
This list of athletes features some of the top offensive football players we’ve seen or have been playing at a high level in Northeast Florida. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing high school offensive football player so far in Northeast Florida.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 30th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Arthur Lewis IV, RB, Bartram Trail
Bartram Trail head coach Cory Johns loves to run the football and he says Lewis IV is one of the best he's ever coached. The running back has rushed for 478 yards on 41 attempts and scored four touchdowns.
Jordan Durham, QB, Zarephath Academy
Durham has been the state leader when it comes to throwing the rock this season. The quarterback has completed 71-of-102 passes for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Edward Jordan, QB, Beachside
Another quarterback that's been putting up some big numbers in the early going of the season is Jordan on a weekly basis. The Barracudas' passer has thrown for 735 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jaime Ffrench, WR, Mandarin
Though Ffrench's numbers might not be on par with the other receivers on this list, his talent is unquestioned throughout the region. Listed as one of the state's top 2025 players in Florida, Ffrench is at 207 yards through three games.
Locklan Hewlett, QB, St. Augustine
Hewlett, a University of South Florida commitment, has played in a couple games but everyone in the region knows what the signal caller is fully capable of. The Yellow Jackets passer has completed 35-of-48 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns.
Tommy Offord, QB, Palatka
The Panthers dual-threat quarterback can hurt you with his legs or his right arm and has shown that aplenty this season. Offord has totaled 584 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns.
Solomon Thomas, OL, Raines
We have to list an offensive lineman of Thomas' stature because of his meaning to the Vikings' offense. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman leads the way for an undefeated Raines' club. Thomas is currently committed to Florida State.
Gage Screws, QB, Baldwin
So many quarterbacks have been playing really well in Northeast Florida and Screws is another that's been showcasing his stuff weekly. The Indians' passer has completed 32-of-55 passes for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns to no picks.
Chris Foy II, RB, Oakleaf
The 904 is always known to produce some really good running backs and Foy II is another one that's really impressed through three games. Foy II has rushed for 503 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Caleb Mattison, RB, Bishop Kenny
Mattison has helped the Crusaders get out to a strong start this season with his production on the ground. The tailback has rushed for 437 yards on 48 carries and scored six times.
Jeremiah Kes, WR, St. Joseph Academy
There's been no doubting the play of Kes for the Flashes this season. The St. Joseph wide eceiver has hauled in 13 passes for 404 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Gino Addison, RB, Bradford
Addison has been the bellcow for the Tornadoes' offense this season, rushing for 186 yards and scoring three touchdowns in two games.
Tae'shaun Gesley, WR, Riverside
Gesley's yards may not be up there with some of those in the 904, but don't let that fool you. The wide receiver has been a playmaker for the Generals as he's caught 21 passes for 277 yards and seven touchdowns.
Nate Harry, QB, Nease
The Panthers' quarterback has looked solid through a couple games, with Harry completing 33-of-51 passes for 405 yards and five touchdowns. Also has rushed for 86 yards on the ground.
