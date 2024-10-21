Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Central Florida high school football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)
After most area schools had games postponed the first week of October because of Hurricane Milton, athletes returned to the field in a big way last week.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 29 athletes for games played Oct. 14-19.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Zach Smith of Mount Dora.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ja’Torian “Duke” Mack, S/MLB, Edgewater
Super senior and Appalachian State commit went wild in a 44-18 victory against Dr. Phillips, recording a punt return for a touchdown and two interceptions, including a pick-6.
Josh Perry, RB, Edgewater
Speedy senior raced for more than 120 yards and a TD against Dr. Phillips.
D’Marion Simmons, RB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Sophomore ran wild, rushing for more than 300 yards and five TDs to propel the Eagles past Mount Dora Christian, 42-14, in a Sunshine State Athletic Association game.
Trey Butkowski, K, Lake Nona
The senior five-star Kohl’s kicker boomed a 58-yard field goal to set a Central Florida record for longest field goal, lifting the Lions past Timber Creek, 36-7. He also added a 51-yarder in the game. The previous record of 57 yards was set by two players – Orangewood Christian’s Alan Gendreau in 2006, and Lake Brantley’s Jacob Godek in 2015 – according to The Orlando Sentinel.
Malachi Walters, QB, University High School (Orange City)
Star senior ran for two TDs and passed for two more scores to lead the Titans past Oviedo, 30-20, in a battle of 6-1 teams.
Jayden Ammons, RB/SB, West Orange
Sophomore ran 15 times for 125 yards and two TDs to march the Warriors past Olympia, 35-0.
Bryson Furrey, MLB/TE, West Orange
Senior recorded eight tackles, including six solo and four for loss, and a sack against Olympia.
Alex Johnson, QB, New Smyrna Beach
Stellar dual-threat signal-caller passed for four TDs and ran for another to lead the Barracudas past Deltona, 35-0.
Kwasie Kwaku Jr., RB/SS/WR, Mainland
Senior made an interception to help the defending state champ Bucs shut out Heritage, 9-0.
Cayden McCoy, K, Mount Dora
Junior made a 23-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining to help the Hurricanes beat Tavares, 15-12, in a key Class 3A, District 6 game.
Evan Wassom, DE/NG, Mount Dora
Senior recorded 11 tackles, including eight solo and 3.5 for loss, against Tavares.
Landon Towns, ATH, Lake Highland Prep
Rumbled for more than 200 yards and four TDs to lead the Highlanders past Pine Crest, 28-10.
Jaquail Smith, RB, Jones High School
Star senior ran for more than 120 yards and three TDs to power the Tigers past two-time defending state champ Lake Wales, 31-19, and to the Class 4A, District 7 title.
Deandre McDaniel, Jr., LB, Jones High School
Senior came up big on special teams, blocking a punt against Lake Wales.
Bjorn Jurgensen, QB, Bishop Moore
Virginia commit had another stellar game, passing for 258 yards and three TDs and rushing for 25 yards to lead the Hornets past Tavares, 41-14, and win the Class 3A, District 6 championship.
Amar’e Johnson, RB, Bishop Moore
Junior rushed 15 times for 100 yards and three TDs to guide the Hornets past Tavares.
Dane Thompkins, RB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Ran for more than 120 yards and three TDs to march the Royals past Seminole, 36-25.
Juan Berchal, DB, Seminole
Recorded five tackles, two solo, and a pick-6 for a TD against The First Academy (Orlando).
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Notre Dame commit passed for 226 yards and two TDs and ran for 17 yards to power the Rams past rival Seminole, 29-14, in a Monday night makeup game.
Eli Straker, MLB, Lake Mary
Senior recorded 10 tackles, including four solo, against Seminole.
Dylan Jansen, ATH, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Caught a 45-yard TD pass and returned a blocked punt 35 yards for another score to power the Tigers past Cocoa Beach, 14-12.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
Michigan commit passed for 330 yards and four TDs to help the two-defending state champ Tigers beat The Villages Charter, 54-0.
Cameron Barlowe, SS/MLB, Cocoa
Senior made seven tackles, three solo, and one for loss against The Villages.
Joseph Allen, QB, Eau Gallie
Sophomore passed for three TDs and ran for a score to propel the Commodores past Palm Bay, 43-0, and to the Class 3A, District 8 championship.
Caleb Puzie, DB, Eau Gallie
Senior recorded a pick-6 to lead the Commodores past Palm Bay.
Dee Parker, WR/FS, Space Coast High School (Cocoa)
Senior returned a kickoff 70 yards for a TD to lead the Vipers past Oxbridge Academy, 25-0.
Elijah Harvey, QB, Titusville
Ran for a TD and passed for another score to lead the Terriers past Merritt Island, 17-14.
Nate Sparkman, QB/FS, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Star senior passed for 157 yards and three TDs to march the Pirates past Berean Christian, 41-0.
Ethan Ball, ILB/RB, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Senior made eight tackles, including seven solo, against Berean Christian.