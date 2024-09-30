High School

Vote: Who should be the Central Florida high school football Player of the Week? (9/30/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 6 of the 2024 season

Vero Beach freshman quarterback Champ Monds passed for three touchdowns and rushed for one more, on Friday, as Vero Beach blanked Fort Pierce Central, 35-0.
Week 6 of the 2024 Central Florida high school football season produced some big-time performances on both sides of the ball.

We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 32 athletes for games played Sept. 24-28.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamarion Robinson of Ocoee.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Dane Thompkins, RB, The First Academy (Orlando)

 Senior rumbled for more than 130 yards and three touchdowns to march the Royals past Orlando Christian Prep, 39-13.

Demetrice McCray, WR, The First Academy (Orlando)

Talented junior caught five passes for more than 135 yards and two TDs against OCP.

Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary

Notre Dame commit and one of the top junior quarterbacks in the nation completed 13 of 19 passes for 245 yards and five TDs to help the Rams charge past Hagerty, 52-3.

Isaiah Thomas, RB, Lake Mary

Senior caught three TD passes against Hagerty.

Brian Dillard, ATH, West Orange

The two-way star racked up more than 200 total yards and had an interception to lead the Warriors past Apopka, 25-7.

Logan Calder, K/P, Oviedo

The talented senior kicker made three field goals to power the Lions past Wekiva, 52-27, and to their fourth consecutive victory.

Joey Gioia, LB, Oviedo

The senior backer made 11 tackles, five solo, and had a 30-yard scoop-and-score to lead the Lions past Wekiva.

Jaquail Smith, ATH, Jones

Senior rumbled for 184 yards and two TDs to power the Tigers past Winter Park, 22-0.

Deandre McDaniel, Jr., LB, Jones

 Senior made 13 tackles, three solo, to lead the Tigers’ defense against Winter Park.

Khamani Robinson, RB, Seminole

Senior rushed nine times for 114 yards and a TD to lead the Seminoles past Lake Brantley, 61-8.

Robert Hampton, Jr., CB, Seminole

Sophomore made an interception and recovered two fumbles to lead a tenacious defensive effort against Lake Brantley.

Julian “JuJu” Prime, RB, Edgewater

Senior rumbled for three TDs to propel the Eagles past Lyman, 50-0.

Cameron Oliver, RB/WR/CB, Evans

Senior rushed 14 times for 150 yards and three TDs and caught two passes for 39 yards to march the Trojans past Lake Howell, 34-21.

Jack Reilly, QB, Windermere

Senior completed 10 of 15 passes for 244 yards and three TDs to power the Wolverines past Lake Buena Vista, 42-7.

Willems Noel, MLB, Windermere

Junior turned in a stellar performance with 11 tackles and one sack against Lake Buena Vista.

Tymir Gaines, RB, Mount Dora

Star junior rushed 15 times for 176 yards and two TDs, caught a 37-yard TD pass and had 95 return yards for 308 all-purpose yards in a 57-6 rout of Atlantic.

P.J. Miller, QB, Spruce Creek

Sophomore passed for more than 180 yards, rushed for more than 180 yards and accounted for four TDs to propel the Hawks past DeLand, 48-13.

Tony Kinsler, SB/WR, Spruce Creek

Pitt commit caught nine passes for more than 110 yards and a TD against DeLand.

Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand

Fantastic freshman ran wild against Spruce Creek, toting the ball 17 times for more than 260 yards.

Anthony May, RB/FS, University High (Orange City)

Senior had a monster night, rushing 26 times for 224 yards and three TDs to march the Titans past Flagler Palm Coast, 34-19.

Christian Hudson, DL, Mainland

Recorded a scoop-and-score to lead the defending state champ Buccaneers past Matanzas, 43-0.

Alex Johnson, QB, New Smyrna Beach

Star senior passed for 212 yards and three TDs and rushed five times for 28 yards to propel the Barracudas past Seabreeze, 35-6.

Jaden “Melo” Parks, ATH, New Smyrna Beach

Freshman recorded a pick-6 to help the Barracudas beat Seabreeze.

La’Darius Simmons, QB, Halifax Academy

Junior completed 14 of 19 passes for 368 yards and five TDs and ran three times for 31 yards to march the Knights past Taylor High, 55-24. 

Karl Nelson, ATH, Halifax Academy

Junior made eight tackles, six solo, and two interceptions to lead the Knights against Taylor.

Jay Latson, QB/WR/CB, Eau Gallie

Senior returned a blocked field goal 85 yards for a TD to lead the Commodores past Titusville, 7-3.

Byron Thompson, CB/QB, Heritage

Junior returned a kick 87 yards for a TD and ran for a score to power the Panthers past South Fork, 42-10.

Brogan McNab, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic

Junior completed 14 of 18 passes for 254 yards and two TDs and ran 15 times for 166 yards and another score to lead the Hustlers past Viera, 38-0.

Tanner Campbell, OLB/DE, Melbourne Central Catholic

Senior recorded 10 tackles, six solo, against Viera.

Nathaniel Buccio, RB/ATH, Merritt Island Christian

Senior rushed eight times for 185 yards and three TDs and made five tackles, three solo, in a spectacular two-way performance to lead the Cougars past Four Corners, 45-20.

Dakari Greene, WR/DB, Sebastian River

Senior made nine tackles, four solo, and two interceptions to propel the Sharks past Okeechobee, 22-0.

Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach

Freshman signal-caller (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) passed for 189 yards and three TDs and ran for 36 yards and another score to lead the Indians past Fort Pierce Central, 35-0.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

