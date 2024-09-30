Vote: Who should be the Central Florida high school football Player of the Week? (9/30/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Central Florida high school football season produced some big-time performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 32 athletes for games played Sept. 24-28.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamarion Robinson of Ocoee.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dane Thompkins, RB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Senior rumbled for more than 130 yards and three touchdowns to march the Royals past Orlando Christian Prep, 39-13.
Demetrice McCray, WR, The First Academy (Orlando)
Talented junior caught five passes for more than 135 yards and two TDs against OCP.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Notre Dame commit and one of the top junior quarterbacks in the nation completed 13 of 19 passes for 245 yards and five TDs to help the Rams charge past Hagerty, 52-3.
Isaiah Thomas, RB, Lake Mary
Senior caught three TD passes against Hagerty.
Brian Dillard, ATH, West Orange
The two-way star racked up more than 200 total yards and had an interception to lead the Warriors past Apopka, 25-7.
Logan Calder, K/P, Oviedo
The talented senior kicker made three field goals to power the Lions past Wekiva, 52-27, and to their fourth consecutive victory.
Joey Gioia, LB, Oviedo
The senior backer made 11 tackles, five solo, and had a 30-yard scoop-and-score to lead the Lions past Wekiva.
Jaquail Smith, ATH, Jones
Senior rumbled for 184 yards and two TDs to power the Tigers past Winter Park, 22-0.
Deandre McDaniel, Jr., LB, Jones
Senior made 13 tackles, three solo, to lead the Tigers’ defense against Winter Park.
Khamani Robinson, RB, Seminole
Senior rushed nine times for 114 yards and a TD to lead the Seminoles past Lake Brantley, 61-8.
Robert Hampton, Jr., CB, Seminole
Sophomore made an interception and recovered two fumbles to lead a tenacious defensive effort against Lake Brantley.
Julian “JuJu” Prime, RB, Edgewater
Senior rumbled for three TDs to propel the Eagles past Lyman, 50-0.
Cameron Oliver, RB/WR/CB, Evans
Senior rushed 14 times for 150 yards and three TDs and caught two passes for 39 yards to march the Trojans past Lake Howell, 34-21.
Jack Reilly, QB, Windermere
Senior completed 10 of 15 passes for 244 yards and three TDs to power the Wolverines past Lake Buena Vista, 42-7.
Willems Noel, MLB, Windermere
Junior turned in a stellar performance with 11 tackles and one sack against Lake Buena Vista.
Tymir Gaines, RB, Mount Dora
Star junior rushed 15 times for 176 yards and two TDs, caught a 37-yard TD pass and had 95 return yards for 308 all-purpose yards in a 57-6 rout of Atlantic.
P.J. Miller, QB, Spruce Creek
Sophomore passed for more than 180 yards, rushed for more than 180 yards and accounted for four TDs to propel the Hawks past DeLand, 48-13.
Tony Kinsler, SB/WR, Spruce Creek
Pitt commit caught nine passes for more than 110 yards and a TD against DeLand.
Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand
Fantastic freshman ran wild against Spruce Creek, toting the ball 17 times for more than 260 yards.
Anthony May, RB/FS, University High (Orange City)
Senior had a monster night, rushing 26 times for 224 yards and three TDs to march the Titans past Flagler Palm Coast, 34-19.
Christian Hudson, DL, Mainland
Recorded a scoop-and-score to lead the defending state champ Buccaneers past Matanzas, 43-0.
Alex Johnson, QB, New Smyrna Beach
Star senior passed for 212 yards and three TDs and rushed five times for 28 yards to propel the Barracudas past Seabreeze, 35-6.
Jaden “Melo” Parks, ATH, New Smyrna Beach
Freshman recorded a pick-6 to help the Barracudas beat Seabreeze.
La’Darius Simmons, QB, Halifax Academy
Junior completed 14 of 19 passes for 368 yards and five TDs and ran three times for 31 yards to march the Knights past Taylor High, 55-24.
Karl Nelson, ATH, Halifax Academy
Junior made eight tackles, six solo, and two interceptions to lead the Knights against Taylor.
Jay Latson, QB/WR/CB, Eau Gallie
Senior returned a blocked field goal 85 yards for a TD to lead the Commodores past Titusville, 7-3.
Byron Thompson, CB/QB, Heritage
Junior returned a kick 87 yards for a TD and ran for a score to power the Panthers past South Fork, 42-10.
Brogan McNab, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Junior completed 14 of 18 passes for 254 yards and two TDs and ran 15 times for 166 yards and another score to lead the Hustlers past Viera, 38-0.
Tanner Campbell, OLB/DE, Melbourne Central Catholic
Senior recorded 10 tackles, six solo, against Viera.
Nathaniel Buccio, RB/ATH, Merritt Island Christian
Senior rushed eight times for 185 yards and three TDs and made five tackles, three solo, in a spectacular two-way performance to lead the Cougars past Four Corners, 45-20.
Dakari Greene, WR/DB, Sebastian River
Senior made nine tackles, four solo, and two interceptions to propel the Sharks past Okeechobee, 22-0.
Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach
Freshman signal-caller (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) passed for 189 yards and three TDs and ran for 36 yards and another score to lead the Indians past Fort Pierce Central, 35-0.