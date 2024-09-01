Vote: Who should be the Florida High School Athlete of the Week (9/1/2023)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 26-31 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, September 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced in next week's poll. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.
THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here are this week's nominations.
Jamarice Wilder, Football, Venice: In a thrilling 48-42 overtime victory over Miami Northwestern, Wilder carried the team on his back. The running back rushed for 314 yards on 37 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Jordan Durham, Football, Zarephath Academy: Durham had arguably the top line of any passer in the Southeast as the signal caller in a 49-30 win over South Fork completing 25-of-34 passes for 523 yards and five touchdowns. What a evening for Durham.
Bjorn Jurgensen, Football, Bishop Moore: The Virginia commitment felt right at home on the road in the Empire State. Jurgensen led the Hornets offense with five total touchdowns, three on the ground, in a 42-21 win over Tottenville (NY).
Jackson Hoyt, Football, Nature Coast: Hoyt, a Florida baseball commitment, threw for a school-record 289 yards, added 113 on the ground and four total touchdowns in a victory over Pasco.
Tymir Gaines, Football, Mount Dora: One of the best rushing performances came from Gaines, who went crazy in a 45-14 win over East Ridge. Gaines rushed for 248 yards, 306 all-purpose and scored five touchdowns.
Dia Bell, Football, Plantation American Heritage: The Texas commitment bounced back in a big way in a 51-12 victory over Western. Bell went off, completing 16-of-22 passes for 332 yards and five touchdowns.
Anthony Lamattina, Football, Fort Pierce Central: Lamattina had a career day in Fort Pierce Central's 61-7 win over Lake Placid, completing 10-of-12 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns.
Xavier Irizarry, Football, Leesburg: It's been a strong start to the season for the Leesburg quarterback and he went off in the Yellow Jackets' 40-6 victory over Wildwood. Irizarry completed 13-of-18 passes for 318 yards and three scores.
Isaiah Mizell, Football, Boone: Undoubtedly one of the top receiving performances came from Mizell last week. The Arizona commitment hauled in 10 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Shawn Simeon, Football, Naples: The Toledo commitment was the key cog in the Golden Eagles' 64-7 thrashing of Barron Collier. Simon finished the game with 10 carries for 176 yards and four touchdowns.
Demetrice Rolle, Football, Royal Palm Beach: Not many times do you hear of someone returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, but Rolle did so in a 57-14 victory over John I. Leonard.
Ladarius Simmons, Football, Halifax Academy: Simmons had one of the top quarterback lines of Week 2 in a 51-0 victory. The signal caller threw for 371 yards andfour touchdowns. Simmonsalso rushed for 92 yards.
Medney Garraux, Volleyball, Marco Island Academy: In a 3-1 victory over Bishop Verot last week, the junior outside hitter tallied a team-high 36 kills. Garraux is among one of the state's leaders in kills.
Bradee Boyd, Volleyball, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy: The sophomore outside hitter had one of the top performances of last week, tallying 31 kills in a 3-2 loss to Pine Crest.
Shelby Slein, Volleyball, Bloomingdale: Slein's ball handling abilities were on full display in a 3-2 win over Wharton, notching a team-high 59 assists and 11 digs.
Andrea Schuler, Volleyball, Bronson: Despite Schuler's incredible effort coming on the losing end against Cedar Key, the sophomore middle hitter notched an eye-popping 19 blocks.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl